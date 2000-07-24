Intrinsic and Extrinsic Motivation

C. Sansone and J.M. Harackiewicz, Looking Beyond Rewards: The Problem and Promise of Intrinsic Motivation.

Are the Costs of Rewards Still Hidden: A New Look at an Old Debate:

R.M. Ryan and E.L. Deci, When Rewards Compete with Nature: The Undermining of Intrinsic Motivation and Self-Regulation.

B.A. Hennessey, Rewards and Creativity.

J.M. Harackiewicz and C. Sansone, Rewarding Competence: The Importance of Goals in the Study of Intrinsic Motivation.

J.Y. Shah and A.W. Kruglanski, The Structure and Substance of Intrinsic Motivation.

A New Debate: Hidden Costs (and Benefits) of Achievement Goals:

D.C. Molden and C.S. Dweck, Meaning and Motivation.

R. Butler, What Learners Want to Know: The Role of Achievement Goals in Shaping Information Seeking, Learning, and Interest.

E.A. Linnenbrink and P.R. Pintrich, Multiple Pathways to Learning and Achievement: Teh Role of Goal Orientation in Fostering Adaptive Motivation, Affect, and Cognition.

K.E. Barron and J.M. Harackiewicz, Achievement Goals and Optimal Motivation: A Multiple Goals Approach.

The Role of Interest in Learning and Self-Regulation: "Extrinsic" versus "Intrinsic" Motivation Reconsidered:

M.R. Lepper and J. Henderlong, Turning "Play" Into "Work" and "Work" Into "Play": 25 Years of Research on Intrinsic Versus Extrinsic Motivation.

S. Hidi, An Interest Researcher's Perspective: The Effects of Extrinsic and Intrinsic Factors on Motivation.

C. Sansone and J.L. Smith, Interest and Self-Regulation: The Relation Between Having to and Wanting to.

K.A. Renninger, Individual Interest and its Implications for Understanding Intrinsic Motivation.

J.E. Jacobs and J.S. Eccles, Parents, Task Values, and Real-Life Achievement-Related Choices.

Part 4: Conclusion:

C. Sansone and J.M. Harackiewicz, Controversies and New Directions - is it Deja Vu All Over Again? Index.