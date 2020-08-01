Intravascular Ultrasound - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128188330

Intravascular Ultrasound

1st Edition

From Acquisition to Advanced Quantitative Analysis

Authors: Simone Balocco
Paperback ISBN: 9780128188330
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st August 2020
Page Count: 225
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
109.00
125.00
95.95
175.41
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Atherosclerosis, a disease the vessel wall that produces vessel narrowing and obstruction, is the major cause of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack or stroke. IntraVascular Ultrasound (IVUS) is an intra-operative imaging tool that allows visualizing internal vessel structures, quantifying and characterizing coronary plaque, and it is useful for diagnostic purposes and image-guided intervention. Computational vision techniques designed to analyze images for modeling, simulating, and visualizing anatomy and medical devices such as stents as well as the assessment of interventional procedures are therefore playing an important role and are currently receiving significant interest. Intravascular Ultrasound covers topics of the whole imaging pipeline, ranging from the definition of the clinical problem and image acquisition systems, to the image processing and analysis, including the assisted clinical-decision making procedures and the treatment planning (stent deployment and follow up).

Key Features

  • An introduction to the clinical workflow and current challenges in endovascular interventions
  • A review of the state-of-the-art methodologies in IVUS imaging and their applications
  • A rich analysis of the current – and potential future – connections between the academic, clinical and industrial fields

Readership

Engineers, mathematicians, physics researchers and graduate students and computer scientists working in medical imaging and stenting, biomechanics, 3D visualization, tissue characterization, plaque evolution and rupture analysis. Radiologists and cardiologist

Table of Contents

SECTION I - CLINICAL INTRODUCTION
a. Clinical problem (atherosclerotic plaque evolution, plaque rupture, PCI interventions)
b. Intravascular Ultrasound acquisition devices and probes available on the market, comparison versus OCT, IVUS on peripheral arteries

SECTION II – INTRAVASCULAR ULTRASOUND IMAGE PROCESSING
a. Gating procedures and imaging artefact correction and registration
b. State of the art on segmentation of morphological structure (intima, media, plaque burden)
c. Plaque classification and characterization

SECTION III - VASCULAR ANALYSIS BASED ON IVUS IMAGING
a. Post processing techniques (vascular elastography)
b. Computational Fluido Dynamic analysis from IVUS 3D reconstruction

SECTION IV – COMPUTER ASSISTED DIAGNOSIS AND THREATEMENT PLANNING
a. Stent detection
b. Malapposition analysis

Details

No. of pages:
225
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
1st August 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128188330

About the Author

Simone Balocco

Simone Balocco

Dr. Simone Balocco is Associate Professor of the University of Barcelona, Departement of Mathematics and Informatics, and is senior researcher at the Computer Vision Center, Bellaterra. He obtained a PhD degree in Acoustics at the laboratory Creatis, Lyon and in Electronic and Telecommunication in MSD Lab, University of Florence (Italy). He performed a post-doc at the laboratory CISTIB, at the University Pompeu Fabra. Dr. Balocco main research interest are pattern recognition and computer vision methods for the computer-aided detection of clinical pathologies. In particular his research focuses on Ultrasound and Magnetic Imaging applications and vascular modelling.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate professor, University of Barcelona, Spain

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.