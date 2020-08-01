Intravascular Ultrasound
1st Edition
From Acquisition to Advanced Quantitative Analysis
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Atherosclerosis, a disease the vessel wall that produces vessel narrowing and obstruction, is the major cause of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack or stroke. IntraVascular Ultrasound (IVUS) is an intra-operative imaging tool that allows visualizing internal vessel structures, quantifying and characterizing coronary plaque, and it is useful for diagnostic purposes and image-guided intervention. Computational vision techniques designed to analyze images for modeling, simulating, and visualizing anatomy and medical devices such as stents as well as the assessment of interventional procedures are therefore playing an important role and are currently receiving significant interest. Intravascular Ultrasound covers topics of the whole imaging pipeline, ranging from the definition of the clinical problem and image acquisition systems, to the image processing and analysis, including the assisted clinical-decision making procedures and the treatment planning (stent deployment and follow up).
Key Features
- An introduction to the clinical workflow and current challenges in endovascular interventions
- A review of the state-of-the-art methodologies in IVUS imaging and their applications
- A rich analysis of the current – and potential future – connections between the academic, clinical and industrial fields
Readership
Engineers, mathematicians, physics researchers and graduate students and computer scientists working in medical imaging and stenting, biomechanics, 3D visualization, tissue characterization, plaque evolution and rupture analysis. Radiologists and cardiologist
Table of Contents
SECTION I - CLINICAL INTRODUCTION
a. Clinical problem (atherosclerotic plaque evolution, plaque rupture, PCI interventions)
b. Intravascular Ultrasound acquisition devices and probes available on the market, comparison versus OCT, IVUS on peripheral arteries
SECTION II – INTRAVASCULAR ULTRASOUND IMAGE PROCESSING
a. Gating procedures and imaging artefact correction and registration
b. State of the art on segmentation of morphological structure (intima, media, plaque burden)
c. Plaque classification and characterization
SECTION III - VASCULAR ANALYSIS BASED ON IVUS IMAGING
a. Post processing techniques (vascular elastography)
b. Computational Fluido Dynamic analysis from IVUS 3D reconstruction
SECTION IV – COMPUTER ASSISTED DIAGNOSIS AND THREATEMENT PLANNING
a. Stent detection
b. Malapposition analysis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 225
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128188330
About the Author
Simone Balocco
Dr. Simone Balocco is Associate Professor of the University of Barcelona, Departement of Mathematics and Informatics, and is senior researcher at the Computer Vision Center, Bellaterra. He obtained a PhD degree in Acoustics at the laboratory Creatis, Lyon and in Electronic and Telecommunication in MSD Lab, University of Florence (Italy). He performed a post-doc at the laboratory CISTIB, at the University Pompeu Fabra. Dr. Balocco main research interest are pattern recognition and computer vision methods for the computer-aided detection of clinical pathologies. In particular his research focuses on Ultrasound and Magnetic Imaging applications and vascular modelling.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate professor, University of Barcelona, Spain