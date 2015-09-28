Intravascular Physiology, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics 4-4, Volume 4-4
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, edited by Allen Jeremias, is devoted to Intravascular Physiology. Dr. Jeremias assembled a group of expert contributors to review the following topics: Evolution of Coronary Physiology – Basic Concepts of FFR and CFR; Concept of "Functional PCI" – The Rational for Physiologic Lesion Assessment for PCI Guidance; Limitations and Pitfalls of FFR and Adenosine-Induced Hyperemia; Evidence for the Use of FFR to Guide Clinical Decision-Making – The Landmark FFR Clinical Trials; Evaluation of Microvascular Disease and Clinical Outcomes; Hyperemic vs. Resting Indices for the Assessment of CAD; FFR for the Evaluation of Tandem and Bifurcations Lesions, Left Main, and Acute Coronary Syndromes; and CT-FFR: Basic Concept and Clinical Implementation.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 28th September 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323400916
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323400909
About the Authors
Allen Jeremias Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Stonybrook Medical Center, New York