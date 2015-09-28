Intravascular Physiology, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics 4-4 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323400909, 9780323400916

Intravascular Physiology, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics 4-4, Volume 4-4

1st Edition

Authors: Allen Jeremias
eBook ISBN: 9780323400916
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323400909
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th September 2015
Description

This issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, edited by Allen Jeremias, is devoted to Intravascular Physiology. Dr. Jeremias assembled a group of expert contributors to review the following topics: Evolution of Coronary Physiology – Basic Concepts of FFR and CFR; Concept of "Functional PCI" – The Rational for Physiologic Lesion Assessment for PCI Guidance; Limitations and Pitfalls of FFR and Adenosine-Induced Hyperemia; Evidence for the Use of FFR to Guide Clinical Decision-Making – The Landmark FFR Clinical Trials; Evaluation of Microvascular Disease and Clinical Outcomes; Hyperemic vs. Resting Indices for the Assessment of CAD; FFR for the Evaluation of Tandem and Bifurcations Lesions, Left Main, and Acute Coronary Syndromes; and CT-FFR: Basic Concept and Clinical Implementation.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323400916
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323400909

About the Authors

Allen Jeremias Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Stonybrook Medical Center, New York

