Intraoperative MRI in Functional Neurosurgery, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437715736

Intraoperative MRI in Functional Neurosurgery, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics, Volume 20-2

1st Edition

Authors: Daniel Lim Paul Larson
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437715736
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 4th August 2009
Description

For this issue, Drs. Daniel Lim and Paul Larson at the University of California San Francisco present a collection of papers dedicated to Functional Neurosurgery. They explore topics such as functional neurosurgery orginis of Intraoperative MRI, iMRI safety, anethesia in the iMRI environment, gene therapy, the use of iMRI for cell-based therapy of Parkinson's desease, and more.

About the Authors

Daniel Lim Author

Paul Larson Author

