Intraoperative MRI in Functional Neurosurgery, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics, Volume 20-2

For this issue, Drs. Daniel Lim and Paul Larson at the University of California San Francisco present a collection of papers dedicated to Functional Neurosurgery. They explore topics such as functional neurosurgery orginis of Intraoperative MRI, iMRI safety, anethesia in the iMRI environment, gene therapy, the use of iMRI for cell-based therapy of Parkinson's desease, and more.