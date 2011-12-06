Intraoperative Echocardiography - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437726985, 9781455728435

Intraoperative Echocardiography

1st Edition

Expert Consult: Online and Print

Authors: Donald Oxorn
eBook ISBN: 9781455728435
eBook ISBN: 9780323248259
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437726985
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 6th December 2011
Page Count: 328
Table of Contents

Intraoperative Echocardiography: A Volume in the Practical

 

Chapter 1. General principles of Echocardiography in the operating room.

Chapter 2. Mitral valve disease

Chapter 3. Aortic valve disease and the aortic root

Chapter 4. Right sided valvular diseaseChapter 5. Prosthetic Heart Valves

Chapter 6. Ventricular function.

Chapter 7. Diseases of the aorta

Chapter 8. Congenital heart disease.

Chapter 9. Epiaortic and epicardial echocardiography

Chapter 10. Masses and devices

Chapter 11.Heart and lung transplantation

Chapter 12. Pericardial disease.

 

 

 

Description

Intraoperative Echocardiography - a volume in the exciting new Practical Echocardiography Series edited by Dr. Catherine M. Otto - provides practical, how-to guidance on intraoperative echocardiography in adult and pediatric patients. Definitive, expert instruction from Dr. Donald C. Oxorn is presented in a highly visual, case-based approach that facilitates understanding and equips you to master this difficult technique while overcoming the unique challenges and risks it presents. Access the full text online at www.expertconsult.com along with cases, procedural videos and abundant, detailed figures and tables that show you how to proceed, step by step, and get the best results.

Key Features

  • Master challenging and advanced intraoperative echocardiography techniques such as epiaortic echocardiography and 3-D echocardiography through a practical, step-by-step format that provides a practical approach to image acquisition and analysis, technical details, pitfalls, and case examples.

  • Reference the information you need quickly thanks to easy-to-follow, templated chapters, with an abundance of figures and tables that facilitate visual learning.

  • Become an expert in echocardiographic evaluation of complex valvular heart disease, congenital heart disease, and intravascular devices in patients undergoing cardiac surgery and interventional cardiology procedures.

  • Access the complete text and illustrations online at www.expertconsult.com plus video clips, additional cases, and much more!

Details

No. of pages:
328
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455728435
eBook ISBN:
9780323248259
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437726985

About the Authors

Donald Oxorn Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Anesthesiology, Division of Cardio-Thoracic Anesthesia, Adjunct Associate Professor of Medicine, University of Washington, Seattle, WA

