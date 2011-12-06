Intraoperative Echocardiography
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Intraoperative Echocardiography: A Volume in the Practical
Chapter 1. General principles of Echocardiography in the operating room.
Chapter 2. Mitral valve disease
Chapter 3. Aortic valve disease and the aortic root
Chapter 4. Right sided valvular diseaseChapter 5. Prosthetic Heart Valves
Chapter 6. Ventricular function.
Chapter 7. Diseases of the aorta
Chapter 8. Congenital heart disease.
Chapter 9. Epiaortic and epicardial echocardiography
Chapter 10. Masses and devices
Chapter 11.Heart and lung transplantation
Chapter 12. Pericardial disease.
Description
Intraoperative Echocardiography - a volume in the exciting new Practical Echocardiography Series edited by Dr. Catherine M. Otto - provides practical, how-to guidance on intraoperative echocardiography in adult and pediatric patients. Definitive, expert instruction from Dr. Donald C. Oxorn is presented in a highly visual, case-based approach that facilitates understanding and equips you to master this difficult technique while overcoming the unique challenges and risks it presents. Access the full text online at www.expertconsult.com along with cases, procedural videos and abundant, detailed figures and tables that show you how to proceed, step by step, and get the best results.
Key Features
- Master challenging and advanced intraoperative echocardiography techniques such as epiaortic echocardiography and 3-D echocardiography through a practical, step-by-step format that provides a practical approach to image acquisition and analysis, technical details, pitfalls, and case examples.
- Reference the information you need quickly thanks to easy-to-follow, templated chapters, with an abundance of figures and tables that facilitate visual learning.
- Become an expert in echocardiographic evaluation of complex valvular heart disease, congenital heart disease, and intravascular devices in patients undergoing cardiac surgery and interventional cardiology procedures.
- 328
- English
- © Saunders 2012
- 6th December 2011
- Saunders
- 9781455728435
- 9780323248259
- 9781437726985
About the Authors
Donald Oxorn Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Anesthesiology, Division of Cardio-Thoracic Anesthesia, Adjunct Associate Professor of Medicine, University of Washington, Seattle, WA