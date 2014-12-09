Intraoperative Consultation

This new volume in the Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology Series is a highly practical and easy-to-use medical reference book for effectively approaching intraoperative consultations. Ideal for practicing pathologists and their surgical colleagues, it describes the most efficient way to handle specimens, how to focus on the differential diagnosis, and the best methods for reporting findings.



"I am utterly confident you will enjoy this edition and find innumerable pearls of diagnostic wisdom that will bolster your practice of intraoperative consultations."

Foreword by: John R. Goldblum, Feb 2015