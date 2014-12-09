Intraoperative Consultation
1st Edition
A Volume in the Series: Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology
Table of Contents
1. General Guidelines for Intraoperative Consultations with Frozen Section
2. Guide to the Preparation of Intraoperative Touch Preparations and Other Cytologic Preparations
3. Guide to the Preparation of Frozen Sections
4. Intraoperative Consultation During Neurosurgery
5. Intraoperative Consultations During Skin Surgery
6. Intraoperative Consultation of Thyroid and Parathyroid Lesions
7. Intraoperative Consultation During ENT and Laryngeal Surgery
8. Intraoperative Consultation During Salivary Gland Surgery
9. Intraoperative Consultation in Frozen Section of Intrathoracic Lesions
10. Intraoperative Consultation During Gastric and Esophageal Surgery
11. Intraoperative Consultation During Colonic and Rectal Surgery
12. Intraoperative Consultation During Intestinal, Appendiceal and Proximal Colonic Surgery, Including Neuroendocrine Tumors
13. Intraoperative Consultation During Pancreato-Biliary Surgery
14. Intraoperative Consultation During Liver Surgery
15. Intraoperative Consultation During Breast Surgery
16. Intraoperative Consultation During Urologic Surgery
17. Frozen Section in Gynecologic Pathology (Ovary, Fallopian Tube, and Peritoneum)
18. Intraoperative Consultation During Gynecologic Pathology (Vagina, Vulva, Uterine Cervix, and Corpus)
19. Frozen Section Diagnosis in Transplantation Pathology
20. Intraoperative Consultation During Orthopedic Surgery
21. Biospecimen Collection During Intraoperative Consulation
22. Intraoperative Consultation Quality Assurance
Description
This new volume in the Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology Series is a highly practical and easy-to-use medical reference book for effectively approaching intraoperative consultations. Ideal for practicing pathologists and their surgical colleagues, it describes the most efficient way to handle specimens, how to focus on the differential diagnosis, and the best methods for reporting findings.
"I am utterly confident you will enjoy this edition and find innumerable pearls of diagnostic wisdom that will bolster your practice of intraoperative consultations."
Foreword by: John R. Goldblum, Feb 2015
Key Features
- Take an integrated approach to intraoperative consultation with chapters that have been coauthored by both pathologists and surgeons.
- Grasp today's most up-to-date information for the pathologist and surgical team with a templated format that includes techniques of specimen collection, differential diagnosis, additional ancillary studies, terminology, and proper reporting.
- Effectively perform frozen sections with help from high-quality color illustrations, photomicrographs, and gross photography.
- Expert Consult eBook version included with purchase.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 9th December 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323322997
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323323000
About the Authors
Alberto Marchevsky Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Pulmonary and Mediastinal Pathology, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center; Clinical Professor, Pathology, David Geffen UCLA School of Medicine, Los Angeles, California
Bonnie Balzer Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Surgical Pathology, Director of Dermatopathology, Director of Musculoskeletal Pathology Services, Cedar-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California
Fadi W Abdul-Karim Author
Author of over 70 medical publications and serves on the editorial boards of numerous pathology journals. He is heavily involved in residency training at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine has lectured widely on various aspects of diagnostic surgical pathology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine; Vice Chair for Education, Department of Pathology, Robert J Tomsich Pathology and Laboratory Medicine Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio