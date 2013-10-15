Intracranial Stereotactic Radiosurgery, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics, Volume 24-4

This issue of the Neurosurgery Clinics of North America devoted to Intracranial Stereotactic Radiosurgery is Guest Edited by Dr. Bruce Pollock of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Articles in this issue include: Concepts and Techniques of Intracranial Stereotactic Radiosurgery; Stereotactic Radiosurgery of Intracranial Meningiomas; Stereotactic Radiosurgery of Pituitary Adenomas; Stereotactic Radiosurgery of Vestibular Schwannomas; Stereotactic Radiosurgery of Non-Vestibular Schwannomas; Multi-session Radiosurgery of Benign Intracranial Tumors; Stereotactic Radiosurgery of Intracranial Gliomas; Stereotactic Radiosurgery of Brain Metastases; Stereotactic Radiosurgery of Chordomas, Chondrosarcomas, and Glomus Tumors; Stereotactic Radiosurgery of Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformations; Stereotactic Radiosurgery of Intracranial Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas; Stereotactic Radiosurgery of Intracranial Cavernous Malformations; Stereotactic Radiosurgery for Trigeminal Neuralgia; and Stereotactic Radiosurgery for Epilepsy and Functional Disorders.