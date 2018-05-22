Intracranial Aneurysms
1st Edition
Description
Intracranial aneurysm result from complex interactions between cerebrovascular anatomy, vascular injury, and adaptive remodeling of the arterial wall and represent a cerebrovascular disorder with the potential for substantial morbidity and mortality. Most intracranial aneurysms occur in the larger arteries near the skull base, in or around the circle of Willis, but variants may appear virtually anywhere in the cerebral vasculature. The aneurysm can leak or rupture, causing life-threatening bleeding, and is the most common cause of spontaneous subarachnoid hemorrhage, the third most common form of stroke. Intracranial aneurysms affect about 1 in 10,000 people per year in the United States (approximately 27,000).
Intracranial Aneurysms will address the natural history, biology, and basic management principles and treatment of aneurysms. The chapters also explore the unique features of each type or location of aneurysm while considering the medical, surgical, and endovascular options. Contributions are by members of the Endovascular Neurosurgery Research Group, a group of recognized expert neurosurgeons who specialize in cerebrovascular and endovascular management of aneurysms.
Key Features
- Comprehensively covers the basic mechanisms, history, management and treatment of intracranial aneurysms
- Written for researchers, residents and clinical practitioners in clinical neuroscience, neurology and neurosurgery
- Contains contributions by expert neurosurgeons of the Endovascular Neurosurgery Research Group
Readership
Researchers, clinical practitioners, and residents in clinical neuroscience, neurology, and neurosurgery
Table of Contents
Part I. Background
Chapter 1. Cerebrovascular Embryology and Implications for the Pathogenesis of Cerebral Aneurysms
Chapter 2. Biology of Cerebral Aneurysm Formation, Growth, and Rupture
Chapter 3. Experimental Aneurysm Models
Chapter 4. Training Standards in Neuroendovascular Surgery (NES)
Part II. Evaluation and Management of Aneurysms and SAH
Chapter 5. Imaging of Intracranial Aneurysms
Chapter 6. Surveillance and Screening for Intracranial Aneurysms
Chapter 7. Severe Headache and Diagnosis of Subarachnoid Hemorrhage in the Emergency Department
Chapter 8. Evaluation and Initial Management of Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Chapter 9. SAH of Unknown Etiology: Natural History and Further Evaluation
Chapter 10. Critical Care Management of Aneurysmal SAH After the Aneurysm is Secured
Chapter 11. Radiographic Vasospasm and Clinical (Symptomatic) Vasospasm
Chapter 12. Delayed Neurological Injury Not From Large-Vessel Vasospasm
Part III. Surgical Techniques
Chapter 13. Anesthesia Management of Intracranial Aneurysms
Chapter 14. Technical Principles of Aneurysm Clipping
Chapter 15. Management of Complex Intracranial Aneurysms: Principles of Microsurgical Deconstruction and Cerebrovascular Bypass
Chapter 16. Intraoperative Neurophysiologic Monitoring in Brain Aneurysm Surgery
Part IV. Endovascular Techniques
Chapter 17. Diagnostic Angiography Techniques and Complication Avoidance
Chapter 18. Evolving Technologies in the Treatment of Cerebral Aneurysms
Chapter 19. Platelet Inhibition and Anticoagulation in Endovascular Neurosurgery
Chapter 20. Guide Catheter Access: Basics and Solutions to Difficult Anatomy
Chapter 21. Basic Endovascular Techniques: Direct, Balloon-Assisted, and Stent-Assisted Coil Embolization
Chapter 22. Endovascular Flow Diversion
Chapter 23. Intra-Sacular Flow Disruption
Chapter 24. Balloon Test Occlusion
Chapter 25. Parent Vessel Sacrifice in Endovascular Surgery
Chapter 26. Complication Avoidance During Neuroendovascular Procedures
Chapter 27. Complication Avoidance and Management of Endovascular Treatments
Part V. Specifics of Aneurysm Treatment
Chapter 28. Anterior Communicating Artery Aneurysms
Chapter 29. Internal Carotid Artery Aneurysms Introduction
Chapter 29A. Specifics of Aneurysm Treatment: Paraclinoid Internal Carotid Artery
Chapter 29B. Internal Carotid Aneurysms—Communicating Segment
Chapter 29C. Carotid Terminus Aneurysms
Chapter 30. Middle Cerebral Artery
Chapter 31. Vertebral Artery and PICA Aneurysms
Chapter 32. Introduction: Basilar Artery Aneurysms
Chapter 32A. Specifics of Treatment for Basilar Trunk Artery Aneurysms
Chapter 32B. Basilar Terminus
Chapter 32C. Posterior Cerebral Artery/Superior Cerebellar Artery Aneurysms
Chapter 33. Pericallosal Aneurysms
Chapter 34. Specifics of Aneurysm Treatment Distal Aneurysms
Part VI. Atypical Aneurysms
Chapter 35. Dissecting Intracranial Aneurysms
Chapter 36. Fusiform Aneurysms
Chapter 37. Mycotic Cerebral Aneurysms
Chapter 38. Traumatic Intracranial Aneurysms
Chapter 39. Blister Aneurysms
Details
- No. of pages:
- 736
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 22nd May 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128118832
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128117408
About the Editor
Andrew Ringer
Andrew Ringer, MD, is a neurosurgeon with the Mayfield Clinic, Director of Neurosurgery at the Good Samaritan Hospital and Chief of Neurosciences at TriHealth Hospital System in Cincinnati, Ohio. . Dr. Ringer is dedicated to treating patients with neurovascular disease and to finding new neurosurgical techniques for the treatment of aneurysms, arteriovenous malformations, carotid artery disease, and stroke.
Affiliations and Expertise
Neurosurgeon with the Mayfield Clinic, Director of Neurosurgery at the Good Samaritan Hospital and Chief of Neurosciences at TriHealth Hospital System in Cincinnati, OH, USA
Reviews
Although an entire book can be written on any one of the chapters in this book, Intracranial Aneurysms provides a well-structured overview of the subject. It is well written, and the inclusion of both microsurgical and endovascular treatment strategies is of particular relevance to the contemporary management of cerebral aneurysms. This book will serve as a great compendium for neurosurgical trainees and cerebrovascular surgeons.
- Stephan A. Munich MD and L. Nelson Hopkins MD, World Neurosurgery, February 2019, Volume 122, pp 532