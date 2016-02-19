Intracerebral Hemorrhage - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750693080, 9781483292359

Intracerebral Hemorrhage

1st Edition

Authors: Carlos Kase
eBook ISBN: 9781483292359
Paperback ISBN: 9780750693080
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 10th May 1994
Page Count: 484
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This comprehensive guide analyzes the various aspects of intracerebral hemorrhage, including mechanisms and clinical presentation, with an emphasis on clinicoradiologic correlations. Provided is a detailed analysis of the different clinical syndromes resulting from intracerebral hemorrhage in various locations and among different age groups.

Table of Contents

GENERAL FEATURES; Intracerebral Hemorrhage: Pathology of Selected Topics; CT and MR Imaging of Intracerebral Hemorrhage
MECHANISMS OF INTRACEREBRAL HEMORRHAGE; Hypertensive Intracerebral Hemorrhage; Bleeding Disorders; Aneurrysms and Vascular Malformations; Cerebral Amyloid Angiography; Drugs; Head Trauma and Related Intracerebral Hemorrhage; Intracranial Tumors; Vasculitis and Other Angiopathies
CLINICAL FEATURES AT DIFFERENT SITES; Putaminal Hemorrhage; Caudate Hemorrhage; Thalamic Hemorrhage; Lobar Hemorrhage; Primary Intraventricular Hemmorhage; Pontine Hemorrhage; Cerebellar Hemorrhage; Midbrain and Medullary Hemorrhage
PROGNOSIS AND TREATMENT: AN OVERVIEW

Details

No. of pages:
484
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483292359
Paperback ISBN:
9780750693080

About the Author

Carlos Kase

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Neurology, Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.