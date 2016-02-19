Intracerebral Hemorrhage
1st Edition
Description
This comprehensive guide analyzes the various aspects of intracerebral hemorrhage, including mechanisms and clinical presentation, with an emphasis on clinicoradiologic correlations. Provided is a detailed analysis of the different clinical syndromes resulting from intracerebral hemorrhage in various locations and among different age groups.
Table of Contents
GENERAL FEATURES; Intracerebral Hemorrhage: Pathology of Selected Topics; CT and MR Imaging of Intracerebral Hemorrhage
MECHANISMS OF INTRACEREBRAL HEMORRHAGE; Hypertensive Intracerebral Hemorrhage; Bleeding Disorders; Aneurrysms and Vascular Malformations; Cerebral Amyloid Angiography; Drugs; Head Trauma and Related Intracerebral Hemorrhage; Intracranial Tumors; Vasculitis and Other Angiopathies
CLINICAL FEATURES AT DIFFERENT SITES; Putaminal Hemorrhage; Caudate Hemorrhage; Thalamic Hemorrhage; Lobar Hemorrhage; Primary Intraventricular Hemmorhage; Pontine Hemorrhage; Cerebellar Hemorrhage; Midbrain and Medullary Hemorrhage
PROGNOSIS AND TREATMENT: AN OVERVIEW
Details
- No. of pages:
- 484
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1994
- Published:
- 10th May 1994
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483292359
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750693080
About the Author
Carlos Kase
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Neurology, Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, USA