Intracellular Transport - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483198729, 9781483223759

Intracellular Transport

1st Edition

Symposia of the International Society for Cell Biology, Vol. 5

Editors: Katherine Brehme Warren
eBook ISBN: 9781483223759
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 354
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Intracellular Transport is a collection of papers that examines the processes of and the mechanisms underlying intracellular transport. One paper describes that all active transport processes in the amoeba are intracellular and depend on dynamic transformations of membrane into cytoplasm, and of cytoplasm into membrane. Another paper discusses the kinetics of membrane transport, of which the phenomena of counterflow can become a "mobile carrier" system. The paper notes that the specific transport properties of membranes are conferred by the proteins of the surfaces that are grouped as macromolecular complexes, probably similar to those of enzymes. One paper describes the concept of parametric pumping, an oscillation-driven separation process, as a possible model for active transport in biological cells. Another paper compares the fine-scale diffusion effects that happen in a mixture without large-scale concentration gradients and where the effect are on a large scale. The homogenous kinetic law can be used in the large-scale situation; the law already can account for any of the fine-scale diffusion effects. The paper notes that without large-scale concentration gradients, the transport event is from a local region to a nearby reaction site only. Where the effects are on a large scale, the diffusion results in a gross transport of over distances larger than molecular dimensions. This collection can prove useful for mathematicians, cellular biologists, physical chemists, physiologists, electron microscopicists, geneticists, and engineers.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

The Unit Membrane and the Danielli-Davson Model

Intracellular Transport in the Amoeba Chaos Chaos

Intracellular Transport Fluxes—Can They Be Accurately Determined?

Structural and Functional Organization of an Epithelial Cell Brush Border

Fine Structural Localization of Adenine Nucleoside Phosphatase Activity in the Sacroplasmic Reticulum of Striated Muscle

Na-Dependent Transport of γ-Aminobutyric Acid in Subcellular Brain Particles

Intracellular Potentials in Frog Skin and Toad Bladder

Some Theoretical Aspects of Biological Transport

Compartmental Analysis and the Theory of Residence Time Distributions

Parametric Pumping: A Model for Active Transport

A Physicochemical Basis for Pattern and Rhythm

Transport in Liquid Systems with Diffusion and Reaction Coupling

On the Behavior of Rotating Helices

Thoughts about the Mechanism of Membrane Movements

Author Index

Details

No. of pages:
354
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483223759

About the Editor

Katherine Brehme Warren

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.