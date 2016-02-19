Intracellular Transport - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123956118, 9780323154987

Intracellular Transport

1st Edition

Editors: Katherine Brehme Warren
eBook ISBN: 9780323154987
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 344
Description

Intracellular Transport, Volume 5 brings together a seemingly disparate group of scientists who offer their perspectives on the processes of and mechanisms underlying intracellular transport.
Organized into 14 chapters, this volume begins with a review of some of the viewpoints about membrane structure and the unit membrane concept, including the so-called pauci-molecular theory of cell membrane structure advanced by Danielli and Davson. The next chapters focus on intracellular potentials, the localization of adenine nucleoside phosphatase activity, pinocytosis in amoeba, the brush border of cells, and the transport of gamma-aminobutyric acid. The reader is also introduced to pattern and rhythm; diffusion and reaction coupling; compartmental analysis and residence time distributions; and parametric pumping. The remaining chapters explore intracellular transport fluxes; theoretical aspects of permeability transport; rotating helices and contractile mechanisms; and the movements of cell membranes. This book is a valuable source of information for cellular biologists concerned with nature's evolved processing plants and engineers involved in the analysis and design of chemical processing plants.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

The Unit Membrane and the Danielli-Davson Model

Intracellular Transport in the Amoeba Chaos chaos

Intracellular Transport Fluxes—Can They Be Accurately Determined?

Structural and Functional Organization of an Epithelial Cell Brush Border

Fine Structural Localization of Adenine Nucleoside Phosphatase Activity in the Sarcoplasmic Reticulum of Striated Muscle

Na-Dependent Transport of γ-Aminobutyric Acid in Subcellular Brain Particles

Intracellular Potentials in Frog Skin and Toad Bladder

Some Theoretical Aspects of Biological Transport

Compartmental Analysis and the Theory of Residence Time Distributions

Parametric Pumping: A Model for Active Transport

A Physicochemical Basis for Pattern and Rhythm

Transport in Liquid Systems with Diffusion and Reaction Coupling

On the Behavior of Rotating Helices

Thoughts about the Mechanism of Membrane Movements

Author Index




Details

No. of pages:
344
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323154987

About the Editor

Katherine Brehme Warren

