Intracellular Parasitic Protozoa - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120453504, 9780323161183

Intracellular Parasitic Protozoa

1st Edition

Authors: Masamichi Aikawa
eBook ISBN: 9780323161183
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 80
Description

Intracellular Parasitic Protozoa introduces the basic structure and classification of intracellular parasitic protozoa and the concept of parasitism.
This book starts by discussing the concept of parasitism and the taxonomic background of various intracellular protozoan organisms. This is followed by a description of the relationships between intracellular protozoan and their host cells. Then, this book discusses the ultrastructure of cells and organisms, emphasizing cell morphology that serves as the primary basis of generalizations of the host cell-parasite relationships. It also presents the intracellular protozoa in several groups according to their probable taxonomic relationships and more obvious morphological similarities. Finally, this text describes protozoan fine structure, along with a brief discussion of their biological aspects.
This book is ideal for researchers, teachers, and students who wish to gain more knowledge in parasitism caused by intracellular protozoa.

Table of Contents


Series Preface

Preface

Acknowledgements

I. Introduction

A. The Concept of Parasitism

B. Classification

II. Host-Parasite Relationships

A. General Ultrastructure

B. Host Cell Entry by the Parasites

C. Feeding Mechanisms

D. Growth and Multiplication

E. Host Cell Changes 20 References

III. Ultrastructure of the Major Intracellular Selected Bibliography Protozoa

A. Plasmodiidae, Haemoproteidae, and Leucocytozooidae

B. Eimeriidae, Lankesterellidae, and Toxoplasmidae

C. Babesiidae and Theileriidae

D. Nosematidae

E. Haplosporidiidae

F. Trypanosomatidae

References

Selected Bibliography

Index


About the Author

Masamichi Aikawa

