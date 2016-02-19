Intracellular Messengers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080421841, 9780080966946

Intracellular Messengers

1st Edition

Editors: C.M. Taylor
eBook ISBN: 9780080966946
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 20th May 1993
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
56.99
48.44
93.95
79.86
70.95
60.31
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Preface. Structure and function of G protein coupled receptors, T. Jackson. Structure and function of G proteins, J. Olate & J. E. Allende. The regulation of adenylyl cyclase by receptor-operated G proteins, A. Levitzki & A. Bar-Sinai. Receptor regulation of phosphoinositidase C, T. F. J. Martin. Guanylyl cyclase-linked receptors, D. L. Garbers. Prostaglandin and thromboxane biosynthesis, W. L. Smith et al. Cyclic nucleotide-dependent protein kinases, J. D. Scott. Protein kinase C, S. Stabel & P. J. Parker. Structure and function of inositol trisphosphate receptors, C. W. Taylor & A. Richardson. Receptor-regulated calcium entry, J. W. Putney, Jr. Regulatory functions of calmodulin, A. R. Meens et al. Cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterases: pharmacology, biochemistry and function, W. J. Thompson. Regulation of the metabolism of 1,2 -diacylglycerols and inositol phosphates that respond to receptor activation, S. B. Shears. Ca2+ extrusion across plasma membrane and Ca2+ uptake by intracellular stores, L. Missiaen et al. Organization of intracellular calcium signals generated by inositol lipid-dependent hormones, T. A. Rooney & A. P. Thomas. Calcium signalling and the triggering of secretion in adrenal chromaffin cells, T. R. Cheek. Intracellular messengers and the control of protein synthesis, S. J. Morley & G. Thomas. Acknowledgements. References. Index.

Description

This important new reference work offers an outstanding collection of articles devoted to the discussion of "intracellular messengers". Extracellular stimuli ("first messengers") bind to receptors on the plasma membrane of cells to trigger changes in the concentration of intracellular messengers ("second messengers") which leads, in turn, to changes in cellular activity. However, the intracellular activities of so called "third messengers" may also be involved complicating the concept of a rigid sequence of events between receptor and response. The preference for the term "intracellular messengers", and, hence, the title of this volume, recognizes that a complex web of interactions between intercellular messengers determines the concentrations and ultimate effects of each.

Readership

For researchers in pharmacology, biochemistry, cellular biology and cellular signalling.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9780080966946

Reviews

@qu:...one is immediately impressed by the list of topics included and the comprehensive coverage they offer. @source:ISSX Newsletter

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

C.M. Taylor Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.