Intra- and Intermolecular Interactions between Non-covalently Bonded Species
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
The study of gases, clusters, liquids, and solids as units or systems, eventually focuses on the properties of these systems as governed by interactions between atoms, molecules, and radicals that are not covalently bonded to one another. The stereo/spatial properties of molecular species themselves are similarly controlled, with such interactions found throughout biological, polymeric, and cluster systems and are a central feature of chemical reactions. Nevertheless, these interactions are poorly described and characterized, with efforts to do so, usually based on a particular quantum or even classical mechanical procedure, obscuring the fundamental nature of the interactions in the process.
Intra- and Intermolecular Interactions Between Noncovalently Bonded Species addresses this issue directly, defining the nature of the interactions and discussing how they should and should not be described. It reviews both theoretical developments and experimental procedures in order to explore interactions between nonbonded entities in such a fundamental manner as to elucidate their nature and origins.
Drawing attention to the extensive experience of its editor and team of expert authors, Intra- and Intermolecular Interactions Between Noncovalently Bonded Species is an indispensable guide to the foundational knowledge, latest advances, most pressing challenges, and future directions for all those whose work is influenced by these interactions.
Key Features
- Comprehensively describes the nature of interactions between nonbonded species in biological systems, liquids, crystals, clusters, and in particular, water.
- Combines fundamental, theoretical, background information based on various approximations with the knowledge of experimental techniques.
- Outlines interactions clearly and consistently with a particular focus on frequency and time-resolved spectroscopies as applied to these interactions.
Readership
Physical chemists, graduate students, physical & physical biological chemists, organic and inorganic chemists (experimental and theoretical), materials scientists, crystal and liquid structure scientists
Table of Contents
1. Sterics: The Core of Intermolecular Interactions
2. Insights into the Nature of Noncovalent Bonds Accessible by Quantum Calculations
3. Using Molecular Simulations to Investigate how Nonbonded Interactions Dictate Liquid Structure
4. The role of the Intramolecular Interactions in the Structural Behavior of Biomolecules: Insights from Rotational Spectroscopy
5. Non-covalent interactions in isolated molecular aggregates: from single molecules to nano-structures
6. Exploring Intra - and Inter - Molecular Interactions Between Non-Covalently Bonded Species Through Investigations of Clusters - Past, Present, Future
7. From gas phase to condensed phases: The mutable behavior of the Br2-Water interaction
8. Self-Preservation Phenomenon in Gas Hydrates and Its Application for Energy Storage
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128175866
About the Editor
Elliot Bernstein
After graduating from Princeton University, Elliot Bernstein went on to receive his PhD from California Institute of Technology, USA. Following positions at the University of Chicago, University of Princeton, and extensive experience teaching around the world, he went on to posts as Assistant Professor and Assistant Chair at the Department of Chemistry, Colorado State University, USA, where he now leads a team as full Professor. His interests including conformation and potential energy surfaces of isolated and solvated non-rigid molecules, nucleation, growth and structure of van der Waals clusters in the gas phase, energy dynamics and chemical reaction in van der Waals clusters, spectroscopy of reactive intermediates, and metal oxide cluster catalysis. In addition to his teaching work, Prof Bernstein’s wealth of experience includes working as Director of the Condensed Matter Sciences Laboratory at CSU, as a Consultant at Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory (LANL), Philip Morris Research Center (PMRC), DuPont Corporation, and DX, Inc., and as a visiting Scientist at Brookhaven National Laboratory (BNL). He has chaired numerous panels and been involved with the organization of many key conferences. Prof Bernstein has also receiving numerous honours for his work, is a member of multiple professional organisations, and has over 280 publications to his name.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Colorado State University, USA
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.