The study of gases, clusters, liquids, and solids as units or systems, eventually focuses on the properties of these systems as governed by interactions between atoms, molecules, and radicals that are not covalently bonded to one another. The stereo/spatial properties of molecular species themselves are similarly controlled, with such interactions found throughout biological, polymer, and cluster systems, and a central feature of chemical reactions. Nevertheless, these interactions are poorly described and characterized, with efforts to do so usually based on a particular quantum or even classical mechanical procedure, obscuring the fundamental nature of the interactions in the process.

Intra- And Inter-Molecular Interactions Between Non-Covalently Bonded Species addresses this issue directly, defining the nature of the interactions and discussing how they should and should not be described. It reviews both theoretical developments and experimental procedures in order to explore interactions between non bonded entities in such a fundamental manner as to elucidate their nature and origins.

Drawing on the extensive experience of its editor and team of expert authors, Intra- And Inter-Molecular Interactions Between Non-Covalently Bonded Species is an indispensable guide to the foundational knowledge, latest advances, most pressing challenges and future directions for all those whose work is influenced by these interactions.