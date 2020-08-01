Intra- and Inter-molecular Interactions Between Non-covalently Bonded Species
1st Edition
Description
The study of gases, clusters, liquids, and solids as units or systems, eventually focuses on the properties of these systems as governed by interactions between atoms, molecules, and radicals that are not covalently bonded to one another. The stereo/spatial properties of molecular species themselves are similarly controlled, with such interactions found throughout biological, polymer, and cluster systems, and a central feature of chemical reactions. Nevertheless, these interactions are poorly described and characterized, with efforts to do so usually based on a particular quantum or even classical mechanical procedure, obscuring the fundamental nature of the interactions in the process.
Intra- And Inter-Molecular Interactions Between Non-Covalently Bonded Species addresses this issue directly, defining the nature of the interactions and discussing how they should and should not be described. It reviews both theoretical developments and experimental procedures in order to explore interactions between non bonded entities in such a fundamental manner as to elucidate their nature and origins.
Drawing on the extensive experience of its editor and team of expert authors, Intra- And Inter-Molecular Interactions Between Non-Covalently Bonded Species is an indispensable guide to the foundational knowledge, latest advances, most pressing challenges and future directions for all those whose work is influenced by these interactions.
Key Features
- Comprehensively describes the nature of interactions between non-bonded species, including in biological systems, crystals and water amongst others
- Combines fundamental background information with knowledge of experimental techniques
- Outlines interactions in a clear and consistent fashion, with a particular focus on frequency and time resolved spectroscopies as applied to these interactions
Readership
Physical chemists, graduate students, physical & physical biological chemists, organic and inorganic chemists (experimental and theoretical), materials scientists, crystal abd liquid structure scientists
Table of Contents
1. Biomolecule Structure and Solvation through Interactions Between Non-Covalently Bonded Atoms and Molecules
2. Experimental and Calculational Studies of Clusters and Isolated Molecules
3. Clathrate Systems
4. Statistical Mechanics and Simulations
5. Bio-related, Bio-Similar and Energetic Species
6. Solvation of Bio-Related and Similar Species by Water
7. Specific Molecular Dynamics Simulation Theory for Biological Systems
8. Spectroscopic and Synthetic Approaches to Very Precise and Detailed Experiments on Water Cluster
9. Excess Electrons in Water Cluster, Long Range Correlations Effects, and Quantum Monte Carlo Methods
10. Spectrocopic Approaches to Water Clusters and Tagged Clusters
11. Exchange Repulsion: The Core of Intermolecular Interaction
12. Theory and Spectroscopic Properties of Halogen/Water and Similar Interactions
13. Chirality and Chiral Recognition
14. Ab Initio Calculations of Weak and Strong Hydrogen Bonds
15. Symmetry-Adapted Perturbation Theory Computations of Intermolecular Interactions
16. Intermolecular Interactions in Water Clusters: Energetics, Structure, Vibrations, and Many Body Effects in General Aqueous Systems
17. Symmetry-Adapted Perturbation Theory and Super Molecular CC Computations of Intermolecular Interactions
18. Non-Covalent Interactions in Crystals with DFT Techniques
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128175866
About the Editor
Elliot Bernstein
After graduating from Princeton University, Elliot Bernstein went on to receive his PhD from California Institute of Technology, USA. Following positions at the University of Chicago, University of Princeton, and extensive experience teaching around the world, he went on to posts as Assistant Professor and Assistant Chair at the Department of Chemistry, Colorado State University, USA, where he now leads a team as full Professor. His interests including conformation and potential energy surfaces of isolated and solvated non-rigid molecules, nucleation, growth and structure of van der Waals clusters in the gas phase, energy dynamics and chemical reaction in van der Waals clusters, spectroscopy of reactive intermediates, and metal oxide cluster catalysis. In addition to his teaching work, Prof Bernstein’s wealth of experience includes working as Director of the Condensed Matter Sciences Laboratory at CSU, as a Consultant at Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory (LANL), Philip Morris Research Center (PMRC), DuPont Corporation, and DX, Inc., and as a visiting Scientist at Brookhaven National Laboratory (BNL). He has chaired numerous panels and been involved with the organization of many key conferences. Prof Bernstein has also receiving numerous honours for his work, is a member of multiple professional organisations, and has over 280 publications to his name.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Colorado State University, USA