Intestinal Stem Cell Niche, Volume 2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Intestinal stem cells and their defining niche
Beatrice Romagnolo
2. Multitasking Paneth cells in the intestinal stem cell niche
Riccardo Fodde
3. Intestinal stem cells and their niche at homeostasis and under stress
Philippe J. Sansonetti
4. Extracellular matrix in the intestine Title: Extracellular matrix remodeling in intestinal homeostasis and disease
Vivian Li
Description
Advances in Stem Cells and Their Niches addresses stem cells during development, homeostasis, and disease/injury of the respective organs, presenting new developments in the field, including new data on disease and clinical applications. Video content illustrates such areas as protocols, transplantation techniques, and work with mice.
Key Features
- Explores not only reviews of research, but also shares methods, protocols, and transplantation techniques
- Contains video content to illustrate such areas as protocols, transplantation techniques, and work with mice
- Each volume concentrates on one organ, making this a unique publication
Readership
Academic Researchers, Research scientists and graduate students in universities, industry and government
Details
- No. of pages:
- 150
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 10th April 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128134818
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128134825
About the Serial Volume Editors
Dominique Bonnet-Zamponi
Dominique Bonnet is a Senior Group Leader at the Francis Crick Institute. She is also Professor at the University College of London and a Senior Lecturer at the Institute of Child Health.
Affiliations and Expertise
Francis Crick Institute, London, UK
