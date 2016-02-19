Interviews and Interrogations presents the fundamental methods, strategies, and techniques in the art and science of investigation. The text delves on the fundamental legal and professional principles in the practice of investigation. The techniques reviewed cover both civil and criminal investigations. The book also considers the different ways to obtain relevant, evidential facts to be presented to the client or before a court of law or other tribunal. Lawyers, private and public investigators, and students of law will find this book as a good source of knowledge that can be applied to their search for the truth.

Table of Contents



Preface

Introduction

1. How to Excel in the Fine Art of Interviewing

Interviews

Interviewing versus Interrogation

All Interviews Are Unique

The Pattern of the Interview

Pre-interview Perspectives

Personal Preparation for the Interview

Qualifications of the Interviewer

Fourteen Guidelines for Successful Interviewing

2. The Art of Communication

Effective Communication Calls for Conversational Ability

Avoid the Negatives that Destroy Effective Conversation

Understand the Unspoken Language of the Interviewee

The Art of Asking Questions

The Art of Listening

Alternating Speech and Pause in Communication

3. How to Take Notes and Use Interpreters

Guidelines for Taking Notes

How to Use Interpreters

4. How to Conduct the Interview

Eight Steps of the Investigative Interview

Five Goals of the Investigative Interview

How to Control the Interview

5. Interview Problems and Evaluations

How to Recognize and Deal with Withheld Information

How to Deal with Information That is Too General

Criteria for Evaluating Interview Information

6. Guidelines for Taking Written Statements

Why Written Statements?

Reducing Oral Statements to Writing

How to Take Written Statements

The Format of the Statement

The Importance of the Subject's Signature

Having More than One Investigator Present

Twelve Technical Procedures for Taking Written Statements

Preservation and Custody of Original Statements

Supplemental Statements

Statements, Admissions, and Confessions

Summary of the Principles and Procedures for Writing a Statement

7. How to Take Written Admissions and Confessions

Taking Written Admissions and Confessions

Confession Statements

Some Key Questions on the Admissibility of Confessions

8. Electronically Recorded Statements

Advantages and Problems of Electronic Recordings

Principles and Procedures for Tape-Recorded Statements

Recording Interrogations and Confessions

9. The Problems of Interrogation

The Difference between Interviewing and Interrogating

The Problem of Concealed Information

To Interrogate is to Examine Closely

The Qualities of the Interrogator

Guidelines for Interrogators

Preparing for the Interrogation

Differences between Interviews and Interrogations

10. How to Interrogate Suspects and Reluctant Witnesses

Interrogators Encounter Many Types of Suspects

The Interrogation Approach

Yost-Miranda Interrogations

Interrogation Techniques for Securing Confessions

The Advantage of an Early Acknowledgment of Guilt

Interrogating Unwilling Witnesses

A Private-Investigation Approach to Interrogation

Appendix: Sample Introductory and Closing Paragraphs for Written and Recorded Statements, Admissions, and Confessions

Bibliography

Index