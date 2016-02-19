Interviews and Interrogations
Interviews and Interrogations presents the fundamental methods, strategies, and techniques in the art and science of investigation. The text delves on the fundamental legal and professional principles in the practice of investigation. The techniques reviewed cover both civil and criminal investigations. The book also considers the different ways to obtain relevant, evidential facts to be presented to the client or before a court of law or other tribunal. Lawyers, private and public investigators, and students of law will find this book as a good source of knowledge that can be applied to their search for the truth.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
1. How to Excel in the Fine Art of Interviewing
Interviews
Interviewing versus Interrogation
All Interviews Are Unique
The Pattern of the Interview
Pre-interview Perspectives
Personal Preparation for the Interview
Qualifications of the Interviewer
Fourteen Guidelines for Successful Interviewing
2. The Art of Communication
Effective Communication Calls for Conversational Ability
Avoid the Negatives that Destroy Effective Conversation
Understand the Unspoken Language of the Interviewee
The Art of Asking Questions
The Art of Listening
Alternating Speech and Pause in Communication
3. How to Take Notes and Use Interpreters
Guidelines for Taking Notes
How to Use Interpreters
4. How to Conduct the Interview
Eight Steps of the Investigative Interview
Five Goals of the Investigative Interview
How to Control the Interview
5. Interview Problems and Evaluations
How to Recognize and Deal with Withheld Information
How to Deal with Information That is Too General
Criteria for Evaluating Interview Information
6. Guidelines for Taking Written Statements
Why Written Statements?
Reducing Oral Statements to Writing
How to Take Written Statements
The Format of the Statement
The Importance of the Subject's Signature
Having More than One Investigator Present
Twelve Technical Procedures for Taking Written Statements
Preservation and Custody of Original Statements
Supplemental Statements
Statements, Admissions, and Confessions
Summary of the Principles and Procedures for Writing a Statement
7. How to Take Written Admissions and Confessions
Taking Written Admissions and Confessions
Confession Statements
Some Key Questions on the Admissibility of Confessions
8. Electronically Recorded Statements
Advantages and Problems of Electronic Recordings
Principles and Procedures for Tape-Recorded Statements
Recording Interrogations and Confessions
9. The Problems of Interrogation
The Difference between Interviewing and Interrogating
The Problem of Concealed Information
To Interrogate is to Examine Closely
The Qualities of the Interrogator
Guidelines for Interrogators
Preparing for the Interrogation
Differences between Interviews and Interrogations
10. How to Interrogate Suspects and Reluctant Witnesses
Interrogators Encounter Many Types of Suspects
The Interrogation Approach
Yost-Miranda Interrogations
Interrogation Techniques for Securing Confessions
The Advantage of an Early Acknowledgment of Guilt
Interrogating Unwilling Witnesses
A Private-Investigation Approach to Interrogation
Appendix: Sample Introductory and Closing Paragraphs for Written and Recorded Statements, Admissions, and Confessions
Bibliography
Index
