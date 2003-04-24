Interventions for Mental Health
1st Edition
An Evidence Based Approach for Physiotherapists and Occupational Therapists
Description
This comprehensive resource provides detailed information on a variety of therapeutic interventions that are beneficial for patients with mental illness. Especially helpful for physiotherapists and occupational therapists, coverage includes physical activities and complementary therapies for those dealing with sexual abuse, self harm, eating disorders, chronic fatigue syndrome, substance abuse, and more.
Table of Contents
PART 1 – Introduction: Working in Partnership; Models of mental illness; The nature of mental illness; Policy to action; Service evaluation; Users of the service; Working with carers; PART 2 - The physical self: Physical activity and mental health; Motivation and adherence to physical activity; Adoption of physical activity in hospital and community; Activity and social integration; Stress management; Challenging behaviour; Managing pain; Cognitive and behavioural strategies; Enabling occupation; PART 3 - Severe mental illness: Mental illness in children and adolescents; Activity and self-expression; Sexual abuse; Self harm; Eating disorders; Chronic fatigue syndrome; Substance misuse; Illicit drug misuse; Forensic psychiatry; Mental illness in old age; Returning to work
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2003
- Published:
- 24th April 2003
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702038303
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750649650
About the Editor
Tina Everett
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of physiotherapy services, Oxfordshire Mental Healthcare Trust, UK
Marie Donaghy
Edited books include
Everett T., Donaghy M.E., Feaver, S 2003 Interventions in Mental Health: An evidence-based approach for Physiotherapists and Occupational Therapists Oxford: Butterworth Heinemann.
Donaghy M., Nicol M., Davidson K Cognitive Behavioural Interventions in Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy Edinburgh: Elsevier (in print to be published early 2008)
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Physiotherapy; Dean, School of Health Sciences, Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh; Fellow of the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy; Graduate member of the British Psychological Society; Fellow of the Higher Education Academy
Sally Feaver
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Lecturer in Occupational Therapy, School of Health Care (Occupational Therapy), Oxford Brookes University, Oxford, UK