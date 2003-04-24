Interventions for Mental Health

PART 1 – Introduction: Working in Partnership; Models of mental illness; The nature of mental illness; Policy to action; Service evaluation; Users of the service; Working with carers; PART 2 - The physical self: Physical activity and mental health; Motivation and adherence to physical activity; Adoption of physical activity in hospital and community; Activity and social integration; Stress management; Challenging behaviour; Managing pain; Cognitive and behavioural strategies; Enabling occupation; PART 3 - Severe mental illness: Mental illness in children and adolescents; Activity and self-expression; Sexual abuse; Self harm; Eating disorders; Chronic fatigue syndrome; Substance misuse; Illicit drug misuse; Forensic psychiatry; Mental illness in old age; Returning to work