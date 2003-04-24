Interventions for Mental Health - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750649650, 9780702038303

Interventions for Mental Health

1st Edition

An Evidence Based Approach for Physiotherapists and Occupational Therapists

Editors: Tina Everett Marie Donaghy Sally Feaver
eBook ISBN: 9780702038303
Paperback ISBN: 9780750649650
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 24th April 2003
Page Count: 304
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This comprehensive resource provides detailed information on a variety of therapeutic interventions that are beneficial for patients with mental illness. Especially helpful for physiotherapists and occupational therapists, coverage includes physical activities and complementary therapies for those dealing with sexual abuse, self harm, eating disorders, chronic fatigue syndrome, substance abuse, and more.

Table of Contents

PART 1 – Introduction: Working in Partnership; Models of mental illness; The nature of mental illness; Policy to action; Service evaluation; Users of the service; Working with carers; PART 2 - The physical self: Physical activity and mental health; Motivation and adherence to physical activity; Adoption of physical activity in hospital and community; Activity and social integration; Stress management; Challenging behaviour; Managing pain; Cognitive and behavioural strategies; Enabling occupation; PART 3 - Severe mental illness: Mental illness in children and adolescents; Activity and self-expression; Sexual abuse; Self harm; Eating disorders; Chronic fatigue syndrome; Substance misuse; Illicit drug misuse; Forensic psychiatry; Mental illness in old age; Returning to work

Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780702038303
Paperback ISBN:
9780750649650

About the Editor

Tina Everett

Affiliations and Expertise

Head of physiotherapy services, Oxfordshire Mental Healthcare Trust, UK

Marie Donaghy

Edited books include

Everett T., Donaghy M.E., Feaver, S 2003 Interventions in Mental Health: An evidence-based approach for Physiotherapists and Occupational Therapists Oxford: Butterworth Heinemann.

Donaghy M., Nicol M., Davidson K Cognitive Behavioural Interventions in Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy Edinburgh: Elsevier (in print to be published early 2008)

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Physiotherapy; Dean, School of Health Sciences, Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh; Fellow of the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy; Graduate member of the British Psychological Society; Fellow of the Higher Education Academy

Sally Feaver

Affiliations and Expertise

Principal Lecturer in Occupational Therapy, School of Health Care (Occupational Therapy), Oxford Brookes University, Oxford, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.