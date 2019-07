Interventional Ultrasound,An Issue of Ultrasound Clinics, Volume 8-2

This issue of Ultrasound Clinics addresses interventional procedures in Ultrasound. Topics include: Breast-Ultrasound Surveillance and Intervention; Ultrasound-Guided Abscess Drainage: Technical and Clinical Aspects; The Use of Ultrasound in TIPS: Pre-Procedural Role in Evaluating the Need for Intervention; Dialysis Fistula Surveillance; Ultrasound-Guided Solid Organ Biopsy; Ultrasound-Guided Biopsies of Superficial Structures (Thyroids and Lymph Nodes); Ultrasound-Guided Biliary Intervention; Tumor Ablation: US vs CT; Ultrasound-Guided Vascular Access and Intervention; The Use of Ultrasound in Musculoskeletal Interventions; Ultrasound and GPS Technology; High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound; Varicose Vein Ablation; Diagnosis and Intervention in the Venous Portal System; and Ultrasound Evaluation of Hepatic Artery Stenosis.