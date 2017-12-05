Interventional Spine Procedures, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America, Volume 29-1

This issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics will cover a number of important topics related to Interventional Spine Procedures. The issue is under the editorial direction of Dr. Carlos Rivera of the Campbell Clinic. Topics in this issue will include: Cervical epidural steroid injections evidence and techniques; Clinical aspects of transitional lumbosacral segments; Ultrasound use for lumbar spinal procedures; Interventions for the Sacroiliac joint; Peripheral nerve radio frequency; Lumbar epidural steroid injections evidence and techniques; Ultrasound for Cervical spine procedures; Prolotherapy for the thoracolumbar myofascial system; and Radiofrequency Denervation, among others.