Interventional Spine Procedures, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323570008, 9780323570015

Interventional Spine Procedures, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America, Volume 29-1

1st Edition

Authors: Carlos Rivera
eBook ISBN: 9780323570015
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323570008
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th December 2017
Table of Contents

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Clinics

Interventional Spine Procedures

Foreword

Preface

Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection: Techniques and Evidence

Image and Contrast Flow Pattern Interpretation for Attempted Epidural Steroid Injections

Lumbosacral Transitional Segments: An Interventional Spine Specialist’s Practical Approach

Ultrasound for Lumbar Spinal Procedures

Peripheral Nerve Radiofrequency Neurotomy: Hip and Knee Joints

Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injections

Ultrasound-Guided Interventions of the Cervical Spine and Nerves

Sonographic Guide for Botulinum Toxin Injections of the Neck Muscles in Cervical Dystonia

Prolotherapy for the Thoracolumbar Myofascial System

Radiofrequency Denervation of the Cervical and Lumbar Spine

Safety and Complications of Cervical Epidural Steroid Injections

Sacroiliac Joint Interventions

Description

This issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics will cover a number of important topics related to Interventional Spine Procedures. The issue is under the editorial direction of Dr. Carlos Rivera of the Campbell Clinic. Topics in this issue will include: Cervical epidural steroid injections evidence and techniques; Clinical aspects of transitional lumbosacral segments; Ultrasound use for lumbar spinal procedures; Interventions for the Sacroiliac joint; Peripheral nerve radio frequency; Lumbar epidural steroid injections evidence and techniques; Ultrasound for Cervical spine procedures; Prolotherapy for the thoracolumbar myofascial system; and Radiofrequency Denervation, among others.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323570015
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323570008

About the Authors

Carlos Rivera Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Campbell Clinic

