Interventional Spine Procedures, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America, Volume 29-1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Clinics
Interventional Spine Procedures
Foreword
Preface
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection: Techniques and Evidence
Image and Contrast Flow Pattern Interpretation for Attempted Epidural Steroid Injections
Lumbosacral Transitional Segments: An Interventional Spine Specialist’s Practical Approach
Ultrasound for Lumbar Spinal Procedures
Peripheral Nerve Radiofrequency Neurotomy: Hip and Knee Joints
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injections
Ultrasound-Guided Interventions of the Cervical Spine and Nerves
Sonographic Guide for Botulinum Toxin Injections of the Neck Muscles in Cervical Dystonia
Prolotherapy for the Thoracolumbar Myofascial System
Radiofrequency Denervation of the Cervical and Lumbar Spine
Safety and Complications of Cervical Epidural Steroid Injections
Sacroiliac Joint Interventions
This issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics will cover a number of important topics related to Interventional Spine Procedures. The issue is under the editorial direction of Dr. Carlos Rivera of the Campbell Clinic. Topics in this issue will include: Cervical epidural steroid injections evidence and techniques; Clinical aspects of transitional lumbosacral segments; Ultrasound use for lumbar spinal procedures; Interventions for the Sacroiliac joint; Peripheral nerve radio frequency; Lumbar epidural steroid injections evidence and techniques; Ultrasound for Cervical spine procedures; Prolotherapy for the thoracolumbar myofascial system; and Radiofrequency Denervation, among others.
