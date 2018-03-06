Interventional Pulmonology, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, Volume 39-1

This issue of Chest Medicine Clinics focuses on Interventional Pulmonology, with topics including: Flexible bronchoscopy; Radiology for mediastinal lymph node station in lung cancer diagnosis and staging; Lung cancer screening; Early lung cancer detection; Palliative care and interventional pulmonology; Anesthesia for flexible and rigid bronchoscopy; Mediastinal and pulmonary pathology: Specimen collection and processing; Bronchial Thermoplasty: A nonpharmacological therapy for severe asthma; Bronchoscopic lung volume reduction; Malignant pleural effusion: From diagnostics to therapeutics; Intrapleural therapeutics; Percutaneous dilational tracheostomy; Tracheobronchial stenosis and Tracheobroncho malacia: diagnostic and therapeutic dilemmas; Pediatric interventional pulmonology; The Business of Bronchoscopy: How to set up an Interventional Pulmonology Program; Bronchoscopic therapies for peripheral lung malignancies; and Bronchial Thermoplasty: A nonpharmacological therapy for severe asthma.