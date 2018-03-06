Interventional Pulmonology, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323581486, 9780323581493

Interventional Pulmonology, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, Volume 39-1

1st Edition

Authors: Ali Musani
eBook ISBN: 9780323581493
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323581486
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th March 2018
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Interventional Pulmonology: an Update – Table of Contents

Preface: Revolution in Respiratory Medicine

Flexible Bronchoscopy

Reviewing Lung Cancer Screening: The Who, Where, When, Why, and How

Pulmonologist’s Road Map to Mediastinal Lymph Node Imaging

Early Lung Cancer Detection

Palliative Care and Interventional Pulmonology

Point-of-Care Ultrasound in the Intensive Care Unit

Bronchoscopy Education: An Experiential Learning Theory Perspective

Endobronchial Ultrasound-Guided Transbronchial Needle Aspiration for Diagnosis and Staging of Lung Cancer

State-of-the-Art Modalities for Peripheral Lung Nodule Biopsy

Endobronchial Ablative Therapies

The Art of Rigid Bronchoscopy and Airway Stenting

Bronchoscopic Lung Volume Reduction

Malignant Pleural Effusion: From Diagnostics to Therapeutics

Intracavitary Therapeutics for Pleural Malignancies

Percutaneous Dilational Tracheostomy

Tracheobronchomalacia and Excessive Dynamic Airway Collapse

Pediatric Interventional Pulmonology

Sedation in Bronchoscopy: A Review

The Business of Bronchoscopy: How to Set up an Interventional Pulmonology

Program

Bronchoscopic Therapies for Peripheral Lung Malignancies

Bronchial Thermoplasty: A Nonpharmacologic Therapy for Severe Asthma

Advances in Interventional Pulmonology

Description

This issue of Chest Medicine Clinics focuses on Interventional Pulmonology, with topics including: Flexible bronchoscopy; Radiology for mediastinal lymph node station in lung cancer diagnosis and staging; Lung cancer screening; Early lung cancer detection; Palliative care and interventional pulmonology; Anesthesia for flexible and rigid bronchoscopy; Mediastinal and pulmonary pathology: Specimen collection and processing; Bronchial Thermoplasty: A nonpharmacological therapy for severe asthma; Bronchoscopic lung volume reduction; Malignant pleural effusion: From diagnostics to therapeutics; Intrapleural therapeutics; Percutaneous dilational tracheostomy; Tracheobronchial stenosis and Tracheobroncho malacia: diagnostic and therapeutic dilemmas; Pediatric interventional pulmonology; The Business of Bronchoscopy: How to set up an Interventional Pulmonology Program; Bronchoscopic therapies for peripheral lung malignancies; and Bronchial Thermoplasty: A nonpharmacological therapy for severe asthma.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323581493
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323581486

About the Authors

Ali Musani Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Medicine Medical College of Wisconsin

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.