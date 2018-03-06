Interventional Pulmonology, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, Volume 39-1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Interventional Pulmonology: an Update – Table of Contents
Preface: Revolution in Respiratory Medicine
Flexible Bronchoscopy
Reviewing Lung Cancer Screening: The Who, Where, When, Why, and How
Pulmonologist’s Road Map to Mediastinal Lymph Node Imaging
Early Lung Cancer Detection
Palliative Care and Interventional Pulmonology
Point-of-Care Ultrasound in the Intensive Care Unit
Bronchoscopy Education: An Experiential Learning Theory Perspective
Endobronchial Ultrasound-Guided Transbronchial Needle Aspiration for Diagnosis and Staging of Lung Cancer
State-of-the-Art Modalities for Peripheral Lung Nodule Biopsy
Endobronchial Ablative Therapies
The Art of Rigid Bronchoscopy and Airway Stenting
Bronchoscopic Lung Volume Reduction
Malignant Pleural Effusion: From Diagnostics to Therapeutics
Intracavitary Therapeutics for Pleural Malignancies
Percutaneous Dilational Tracheostomy
Tracheobronchomalacia and Excessive Dynamic Airway Collapse
Pediatric Interventional Pulmonology
Sedation in Bronchoscopy: A Review
The Business of Bronchoscopy: How to Set up an Interventional Pulmonology
Program
Bronchoscopic Therapies for Peripheral Lung Malignancies
Bronchial Thermoplasty: A Nonpharmacologic Therapy for Severe Asthma
Advances in Interventional Pulmonology
Description
This issue of Chest Medicine Clinics focuses on Interventional Pulmonology, with topics including: Flexible bronchoscopy; Radiology for mediastinal lymph node station in lung cancer diagnosis and staging; Lung cancer screening; Early lung cancer detection; Palliative care and interventional pulmonology; Anesthesia for flexible and rigid bronchoscopy; Mediastinal and pulmonary pathology: Specimen collection and processing; Bronchial Thermoplasty: A nonpharmacological therapy for severe asthma; Bronchoscopic lung volume reduction; Malignant pleural effusion: From diagnostics to therapeutics; Intrapleural therapeutics; Percutaneous dilational tracheostomy; Tracheobronchial stenosis and Tracheobroncho malacia: diagnostic and therapeutic dilemmas; Pediatric interventional pulmonology; The Business of Bronchoscopy: How to set up an Interventional Pulmonology Program; Bronchoscopic therapies for peripheral lung malignancies; and Bronchial Thermoplasty: A nonpharmacological therapy for severe asthma.
About the Authors
Ali Musani Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Medicine Medical College of Wisconsin