Interventional Pulmonology, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437712025

Interventional Pulmonology, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, Volume 31-1

1st Edition

Authors: Atul Mehta
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437712025
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th March 2010
Description

Topics include: Bronchoscopy of the past and the Future, Flexible Bronchoscopes of the 21st Century, Electromagnetic Navigation, Airway Stents, Early Diagnosis of Lung Cancer, Endoscopic Staging of Bronchogenic Carcinoma, Role of Bronchoscopy in the evaluation of Solitary Pulmonary Nodule, Endoscopic Management of Emphysema, Bronchoscopic Thermoplasty, Radiofrequency Ablation of the Peripheral Lung Lesions, Role of Bronchoscopy in Lung Transplantation, Virtual Mapping, Current Status of Pleuroscopy.

About the Authors

Atul Mehta

