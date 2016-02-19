Interventional Management of Chronic Visceral Pain Syndromes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323757751

Interventional Management of Chronic Visceral Pain Syndromes

1st Edition

Authors: Daniel Pak Krishna Shah Jason Yong
Paperback ISBN: 9780323757751
Imprint: Elsevier
Page Count: 250
Description

Offering timely coverage of this complex field, Interventional Management of Chronic Visceral Pain Syndromes is a practical, evidence-based guide for the mechanisms, presentation, diagnosis, and treatments of chronic non-malignant and malignant abdominal pain syndromes. Experienced clinicians and academic leaders in pain medicine comprehensively discuss best-practice guidelines using the newest interventional techniques, including dorsal root ganglion stimulation, high frequency spinal cord stimulation, and low-dose intrathecal infusion pumps. Coverage includes malignant and non-malignant gastrointestinal pain, malignant and non-malignant pelvic pain in males and females, rectal pain, and chest pain.

Table of Contents

1. Epidemiology of various types of visceral pain

2. Neuroanatomy of Visceral Pain

3. Non-malignant GI pain (IBS, IBD, post-surgical)

4. Malignant GI pain (pancreatic, liver, gastric, retroperitoneal syndrome,

peritoneal carcinomatosis):

5. Non-malignant male pelvic pain

6. Non-malignant female pelvic pain

7. Malignant pelvic pain -

8. Rectal pain

About the Author

Daniel Pak

Krishna Shah

Jason Yong

