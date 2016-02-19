Interventional Management of Chronic Visceral Pain Syndromes
1st Edition
Description
Offering timely coverage of this complex field, Interventional Management of Chronic Visceral Pain Syndromes is a practical, evidence-based guide for the mechanisms, presentation, diagnosis, and treatments of chronic non-malignant and malignant abdominal pain syndromes. Experienced clinicians and academic leaders in pain medicine comprehensively discuss best-practice guidelines using the newest interventional techniques, including dorsal root ganglion stimulation, high frequency spinal cord stimulation, and low-dose intrathecal infusion pumps. Coverage includes malignant and non-malignant gastrointestinal pain, malignant and non-malignant pelvic pain in males and females, rectal pain, and chest pain.
Table of Contents
1. Epidemiology of various types of visceral pain
2. Neuroanatomy of Visceral Pain
3. Non-malignant GI pain (IBS, IBD, post-surgical)
4. Malignant GI pain (pancreatic, liver, gastric, retroperitoneal syndrome,
peritoneal carcinomatosis):
5. Non-malignant male pelvic pain
6. Non-malignant female pelvic pain
7. Malignant pelvic pain -
8. Rectal pain
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323757751
About the Author
Daniel Pak
Krishna Shah
Jason Yong
