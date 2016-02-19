Offering timely coverage of this complex field, Interventional Management of Chronic Visceral Pain Syndromes is a practical, evidence-based guide for the mechanisms, presentation, diagnosis, and treatments of chronic non-malignant and malignant abdominal pain syndromes. Experienced clinicians and academic leaders in pain medicine comprehensively discuss best-practice guidelines using the newest interventional techniques, including dorsal root ganglion stimulation, high frequency spinal cord stimulation, and low-dose intrathecal infusion pumps. Coverage includes malignant and non-malignant gastrointestinal pain, malignant and non-malignant pelvic pain in males and females, rectal pain, and chest pain.