Interventional and Device Therapy in Heart Failure, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics, Volume 11-2

This issue of Heart Failure Clinics, devoted to Interventional and Device Therapy in Heart Failure, is edited by Deepak L. Bhatt and Michael R. Gold. Topics include The Role of Implantable Hemodynamic Monitors to Manage Heart Failure; Non-hemodynamic Parameters from Implantable Devices for Heart Failure Risk Stratification; Role of Percutaneous Revascularization in Patients to Improve Left Ventricular Function; Hemodynamic Support with Percutaneous Devices in Patients with Heart Failure; Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement for Patients with Heart Failure; Percutaneous Intervention for Mitral Regurgitation; Percutaneous Left Ventricular Remodeling; Stem Cell Therapy for Heart Failure; Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Therapy; Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy; Ablation of Atrial Arrhythmia in Patients with Heart Failure; Ablation of Ventricular Arrhythmic in Patients with Heart Failure; and Autonomic Modulation.