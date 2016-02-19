Interval Mathematics 1980 contains the proceedings of an International Symposium on Interval Mathematics held in Germany on May 27-31, 1980. The book introduces the reader to some of the most important work done in the field of interval mathematics and its application to computing. Topics covered range from purely theoretical to computational methods and computer architecture.

Comprised of 41 chapters, this book begins with an overview of set functions and their applications, followed by a discussion on global constrained optimization using interval analysis. A model for the propagation of rounding error in floating arithmetic is then presented, and the importance of 3-valued notions for interval mathematics is highlighted. Subsequent chapters focus on the transformation of interval programs into convergent interval programs; specifications for interval programming languages; interval contractions for the solution of integral equations; and mean convergence enclosing of solutions of operator equations with convex and inverse monotonic operators.

This monograph will be of value to both students and specialists in the fields of mathematics and computer science.