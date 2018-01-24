Interval Finite Element Method with MATLAB
1st Edition
Description
Interval Finite Element Method with MATLAB provides a thorough introduction to an effective way of investigating problems involving uncertainty using computational modeling. The well-known and versatile Finite Element Method (FEM) is combined with the concept of interval uncertainties to develop the Interval Finite Element Method (IFEM). An interval or stochastic environment in parameters and variables is used in place of crisp ones to make the governing equations interval, thereby allowing modeling of the problem. The concept of interval uncertainties is systematically explained. Several examples are explored with IFEM using MATLAB on topics like spring mass, bar, truss and frame.
Key Features
- Provides a systematic approach to understanding the interval uncertainties caused by vague or imprecise data
- Describes the interval finite element method in detail
- Gives step-by-step instructions for how to use MATLAB code for IFEM
- Provides a range of examples of IFEM in use, with accompanying MATLAB codes
Readership
MSc and Researchers in civil, mechanical, aerospace engineering and also in areas such as mathematics, applied and industrial mathematics, physics etc. along with uncertainties
Table of Contents
1. Interval Arithmetic
2. Interval Finite Element Method
3. Preliminaries of MATLAB
4. One Dimensional
5. MATLAB code for One Dimensional Interval Finite Element
6. Two Dimensional Interval Finite Element
7. MATLAB Code for Two Dimensional Interval Finite Element
8. Three Dimensional
9. MATLAB Code for Three Dimensional Interval Finite Element
Details
- No. of pages:
- 168
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 24th January 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128129746
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128129739
About the Author
Sukanta Nayak
Dr. S Nayak’s research interests include Numerical Analysis, Linear Algebra, Fuzzy Finite Element Method, Fuzzy Heat and Neutron Diffusion Equations, Fuzzy Stochastic Differential Equations and Wavelet Analysis. He has co-authored one book to date, several book chapters and numerous articles in academic journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Post-Doctoral Research Fellow, Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering Sciences, University of Johannesburg, South Africa
Snehashish Chakraverty
Snehashish Chakraverty is a recipient of various awards viz. the Indian Science Congress Association’s Platinum Jubilee Lecture Award, CSIR Young Scientist, BOYSCAST, INSA International Bilateral Exchange awards etc. and the Editor-in-Chief of the International Journal of Fuzzy Computation and Modelling. His research focuses on the application of numerical modelling to a broad range of problems, and he has been widely published in both books and peer-reviewed journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Head, Department of Mathematics (Applied Mathematics Group), National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, India
Awards
"This book explains how this uncertainty method can be incorporated into a MATLAB program using the finite element method. It provides simple examples to illustrate the IFEM method. ...Readers who use FEMs to generate models might be very interested int hsi emthod to handle uncertainty in model input parameters." -IEEE Electrical Insulation Magazine