Interurban Road Charging for Trucks in Europe - 1st Edition

Interurban Road Charging for Trucks in Europe, Volume 11

1st Edition

Editors: Jose Viegas
eBook ISBN: 9780080456669
Hardcover ISBN: 9780762311422
Imprint: JAI Press
Published Date: 19th January 2005
Page Count: 179
Table of Contents

Introduction: Paying for Road Use. Basic Road Pricing Solutions. Technical and Procedural Design Elements. Legal, Institutional and Contractual Issues. The Acceptability Dimension. Assessment of Road Pricing Schemes Based on Different National Situations. Position and Recent Trends in European Countries. Harmonisation and Interoperability of National Tolling Schemes. Economic and Environmental Impacts of Road Tolls for HGVs in Europe. The Evolution of the EU Directive on Road Charges and Tolls for Trucks. Conclusions: Paying for Road Use, the Way Ahead.

Description

Charging for the use of transport infrastructure has very different traditions in the various modes, reflecting the different nature of their infrastructure (nodal vs. linear), but also different historical traditions of open access, system integration, etc.

Since the early 90's various European Commission initiatives took on this issue, looking mainly at the road sector, where many countries had no (direct) access charges. Heavy goods vehicles were systematically identified as the primary targets for a renewed approach to this problem.

What seemed an easy catch has proved to be much harder, with the various countries adopting almost exclusively national approaches, and the European institutions unable to drive the process.

This book looks at the challenges posed by this objective, recognising that there are multiple objectives for application of road tolls and charges, and discussing the various possible solutions, in the technical, institutional and legal dimensions. The multiplicity of national situations in Europe is put in perspective, the impacts of various charging schemes on regional development and on the environment are estimated, and the recent policy process is analysed, allowing a global view of the remaining difficulties and to make recommendations about the next steps in the process.

Readership

For Researchers, Students and Professionals in this field.

Details

No. of pages:
179
Language:
English
Copyright:
© JAI Press 2005
Published:
Imprint:
JAI Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080456669
Hardcover ISBN:
9780762311422

About the Editors

Jose Viegas Editor

