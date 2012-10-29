Interstitial Lung Diseases and Autoimmune Lung Diseases, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455748464, 9781455748471

Interstitial Lung Diseases and Autoimmune Lung Diseases, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics, Volume 32-4

1st Edition

Authors: Kevin K Brown Jeffrey Swigris Aryeh Fischer
eBook ISBN: 9781455748471
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455748464
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th October 2012
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics provides the latest essential updates in interstitial lung diseases and autoimmune lung diseases. This comprehensive issue covers causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455748471
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455748464

About the Authors

Kevin K Brown Author

Affiliations and Expertise

National Jewish Health

Jeffrey Swigris Author

Aryeh Fischer Author

