Interstitial Lung Disease
1st Edition
Description
Clinically focused and designed to provide a to-the-point overview, Interstitial Lung Disease, by Drs. Talmadge King, Harold Collard, and Luca Richeldi, bring you up to date with increased understanding, new treatment protocols, and recent advances in the field. Written by contributing specialists who are global experts in their respective areas, this one-stop reference provides pulmonologists, intensivists, internal medicine physicians, and researchers with a dependable source of information on current treatment options and patient care.
• Evidence for current treatment options for interstitial pneumonia, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and smoking-related interstitial lung diseases.
• Approach to diagnosis of interstitial lung diseases, such as sarcoidosis, hypersensitivity pneumonitis, and Churg-Strauss syndrome.
• Genetic markers for inherited interstitial lung diseases such as dyskeratosis congenita, tuberous sclerosis/LAM, and hyper-IgE syndrome.
• Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices.
Table of Contents
1. Genetic Interstitial Lung Disease
2. Pathobiology of Novel Approaches to Treatment
3. Smoking-Related Interstitial Lung Diseases
4. Management of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis
5. Nonpharmacologic Therapy for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis
6. Idiopathic Pulomonary Fibrosis: Diagnosis and Epidemiology
7. Apporach to the Diagnosis of Interstitial Lung Disease
8. Palliative and End-of-Life Care in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis
9. Lung Transplantation in Interstitial Lung Disease
10. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis: Phenotypes and Comorbidities
11. Acute Exacerbations in Patients With Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis
12. Histopathologic Approach to the Surgical Lung Biopsy in Interstitial Lung Disease
13. Interstitial Lung Disease in the Connective Tissue Diseases
Details
- No. of pages:
- 204
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 6th March 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323480253
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323480246
About the Author
Harold R Collard
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Department of Medicine, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, CA
Luca Richeldi
University of California San Francisco and University of Modena, Italy
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Pulmonary Medicine, Agostino Gemelli University Hospital, Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, Rome, Italty