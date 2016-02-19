Interstitial Alloys
1st Edition
Description
Interstitial Alloys covers the significant progress in the development and understanding of the principles and applications of interstitial alloys. Interstitial alloy refers to the existence of a pure metal lattice, which the metal-metal atom bond remains the dominant one, and the non-metal atoms are sufficiently small to be accommodated within the metal lattice without, or with only a limited degree of, distortion from metal-type symmetry.
This book contains 10 chapters and begins with a brief introduction to the basic principles of interstitial alloys. The next two chapters describe the physical properties of these alloys, along with their behavior in solid solutions. The remaining chapters deal with a specific interstitial alloy, its structure, physico-chemical properties, preparation, and application. This work specifically considers carbide, nitride, boride, silicide, oxide, hydride, and mixed interstitial alloys.
This book will be of value to chemists and physicists.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Introduction
2 Metal Physics of Interstitial Alloys
2.1 Atomic Sizes
2.2 Systematic Survey of Interstitial Compounds
2.3 Steel: Constitutional Aspects
2.4 'Inverse' Interstitials and Further Systematic Considerations
2.5 Bonding in Interstitial Compounds
2.6 A Note on the Interstitial Elements when Free
2.7 Vacancies and Electrons as Interstitials. Non-stoichiometry
3 Interstital Solid Solutions
3.1 Solubilities
3.2 Further Solubility Trends
3.3 Carbon in Ferrite
3.4 Role of Internal Friction
3.5 Electrodeposited Metals
3.6 Effect on Properties
3.7 Some Specific Aspects of Interstitial Solid Solutions
4 Carbides
4.1 Basic Survey
4.2 Double Carbides
4.3 Cementite
4.4 Transition-Stage Carbides
4.5 Carbon-Dissolving Intermetallic Compounds: α-and ß-Mn Structures
4.6 Further Data on Single Metal-Carbon Carbides
4.7 Carbides Bordering the Transition-Metal Block
4.8 Non-Stoichiometry in Carbides
4.9 Methods of Preparation of Carbides
4.10 Inter-Carbide Systems
4.11 Carbide Systems Based on the Mn and Fe, Co, Ni Group Metals
4.12 Carbides Between Transition and Non-Transition Metals
4.13 Carbides: Applications
5 Nitrides
5.1 Some General Aspects
5.2 Binary Nitrides: Survey
5.3 Fringe Case Nitrides
5.4 Non-Stoichiometry in Nitrides
5.5 Two-Metal Nitride Systems
5.6 Applications of Nitrides
6 Borides
6.1 General Survey
6.2 Individual (Single-Metal) Boride Systems
6.3 Two-Metal Boride Systems
6.4 Applications
7 Silicides
7.1 Basic and General
7.2 Crystal Chemistry and the Binary Silicides
7.3 Two-Metal Silicides
7.4 Properties and Applications of Silicides
8 Oxides
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Survey of Binary Oxides
8.3 Individual Binary Oxide Systems
8.4 Two (or Multiple) Metal Oxides
8.5 Applications
9 Hydrides
9.1 Introduction and Basic Points
9.2 Detailed Binary Hydride Systems
9.3 Ternary Alloy Hydrides
9.4 Applications
10 Mixed Interstitial Compounds
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Carbonitrides
10.3 Carboborides
10.4 Carbosilicides
10.5 Carbo-Oxides
10.6 Carbohydrides (Metallic)
10.7 Boronitrides
10.8 Siliconitrides
10.9 Oxynitrides
10.10 Hydronitrides
10.11 Silicoborides
10.12 Oxy- and Hydroborides
10.13 Silico-Oxides
10.14 Hydrosilicides
10.15 Oxyhydrides
Appendix
Interstitial Matter: Some Wider Aspects
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 640
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483225739