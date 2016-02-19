Interstitial Alloys covers the significant progress in the development and understanding of the principles and applications of interstitial alloys. Interstitial alloy refers to the existence of a pure metal lattice, which the metal-metal atom bond remains the dominant one, and the non-metal atoms are sufficiently small to be accommodated within the metal lattice without, or with only a limited degree of, distortion from metal-type symmetry.

This book contains 10 chapters and begins with a brief introduction to the basic principles of interstitial alloys. The next two chapters describe the physical properties of these alloys, along with their behavior in solid solutions. The remaining chapters deal with a specific interstitial alloy, its structure, physico-chemical properties, preparation, and application. This work specifically considers carbide, nitride, boride, silicide, oxide, hydride, and mixed interstitial alloys.

This book will be of value to chemists and physicists.