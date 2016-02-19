Interstitial Alloys - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483200705, 9781483225739

Interstitial Alloys

1st Edition

Authors: H. J. Goldschmidt
eBook ISBN: 9781483225739
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 640
Description

Interstitial Alloys covers the significant progress in the development and understanding of the principles and applications of interstitial alloys. Interstitial alloy refers to the existence of a pure metal lattice, which the metal-metal atom bond remains the dominant one, and the non-metal atoms are sufficiently small to be accommodated within the metal lattice without, or with only a limited degree of, distortion from metal-type symmetry.

This book contains 10 chapters and begins with a brief introduction to the basic principles of interstitial alloys. The next two chapters describe the physical properties of these alloys, along with their behavior in solid solutions. The remaining chapters deal with a specific interstitial alloy, its structure, physico-chemical properties, preparation, and application. This work specifically considers carbide, nitride, boride, silicide, oxide, hydride, and mixed interstitial alloys.

This book will be of value to chemists and physicists.

Table of Contents


﻿Preface

1 Introduction

2 Metal Physics of Interstitial Alloys

2.1 Atomic Sizes

2.2 Systematic Survey of Interstitial Compounds

2.3 Steel: Constitutional Aspects

2.4 'Inverse' Interstitials and Further Systematic Considerations

2.5 Bonding in Interstitial Compounds

2.6 A Note on the Interstitial Elements when Free

2.7 Vacancies and Electrons as Interstitials. Non-stoichiometry

3 Interstital Solid Solutions

3.1 Solubilities

3.2 Further Solubility Trends

3.3 Carbon in Ferrite

3.4 Role of Internal Friction

3.5 Electrodeposited Metals

3.6 Effect on Properties

3.7 Some Specific Aspects of Interstitial Solid Solutions

4 Carbides

4.1 Basic Survey

4.2 Double Carbides

4.3 Cementite

4.4 Transition-Stage Carbides

4.5 Carbon-Dissolving Intermetallic Compounds: α-and ß-Mn Structures

4.6 Further Data on Single Metal-Carbon Carbides

4.7 Carbides Bordering the Transition-Metal Block

4.8 Non-Stoichiometry in Carbides

4.9 Methods of Preparation of Carbides

4.10 Inter-Carbide Systems

4.11 Carbide Systems Based on the Mn and Fe, Co, Ni Group Metals

4.12 Carbides Between Transition and Non-Transition Metals

4.13 Carbides: Applications

5 Nitrides

5.1 Some General Aspects

5.2 Binary Nitrides: Survey

5.3 Fringe Case Nitrides

5.4 Non-Stoichiometry in Nitrides

5.5 Two-Metal Nitride Systems

5.6 Applications of Nitrides

6 Borides

6.1 General Survey

6.2 Individual (Single-Metal) Boride Systems

6.3 Two-Metal Boride Systems

6.4 Applications

7 Silicides

7.1 Basic and General

7.2 Crystal Chemistry and the Binary Silicides

7.3 Two-Metal Silicides

7.4 Properties and Applications of Silicides

8 Oxides

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Survey of Binary Oxides

8.3 Individual Binary Oxide Systems

8.4 Two (or Multiple) Metal Oxides

8.5 Applications

9 Hydrides

9.1 Introduction and Basic Points

9.2 Detailed Binary Hydride Systems

9.3 Ternary Alloy Hydrides

9.4 Applications

10 Mixed Interstitial Compounds

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Carbonitrides

10.3 Carboborides

10.4 Carbosilicides

10.5 Carbo-Oxides

10.6 Carbohydrides (Metallic)

10.7 Boronitrides

10.8 Siliconitrides

10.9 Oxynitrides

10.10 Hydronitrides

10.11 Silicoborides

10.12 Oxy- and Hydroborides

10.13 Silico-Oxides

10.14 Hydrosilicides

10.15 Oxyhydrides

Appendix

Interstitial Matter: Some Wider Aspects

Index

