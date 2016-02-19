Interstellar Gas Dynamics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080112008, 9781483185552

Interstellar Gas Dynamics

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs in Natural Philosophy

Authors: S.A. Kaplan
Editors: F.D. Kahn
eBook ISBN: 9781483185552
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 138
Description

International Series of Monographs in Natural Philosophy, Volume 3, Interstellar Gas Dynamics focuses on the progress on research on the motion of gases in interstellar space and stellar atmospheres, including issues on cosmical gas dynamics and magnetohydrodynamics.

The publication first offers information on the distribution, motion, and physical state of the interstellar gas. Topics include composition of the interstellar medium; cloud structure of the interstellar gas; spiral structure and distribution of the interstellar gas; ionization of the interstellar hydrogen; temperature of the interstellar gas; interaction between the interstellar gas and magnetic fields; and relativistic particles in an interstellar space. The book also takes a look at the discontinuities in the motion of the interstellar gas, as well as the fundamental theory of shock waves, ionization fronts, shock waves with light emission, and hydromagnetic discontinuities.

The manuscript examines the equations of motion of the interstellar gas, including hydromagnetic equations of motion, one-dimensional motions and similarity solutions, motion of ionization fronts, and interstellar turbulence.

The publication is a dependable reference for readers interested in interstellar gas dynamics.

Table of Contents


List of Plates

Author's Preface to the English Edition

Foreword

Chapter I. Distribution and Motion of Interstellar Gas

1. Composition of the Interstellar Medium

2. Cloud Structure of Interstellar Gas. The Intercloud Medium and Galactic Halo

3. Spiral Structure and the Distribution of the Interstellar Gas

4. Description of Some Emission Nebulae

Chapter II. Physical State of the Interstellar Gas

5. Ionization of the Interstellar Hydrogen. Radiation Pressure

6. Temperature of the Interstellar Gas

7. Interaction Between the Interstellar Gas and Magnetic Fields

8. Relativistic Particles in an Interstellar Space

Chapter III. Discontinuities in the Motion of the Interstellar Gas

9. Fundamental Theory of Shock Waves

10. Shock Waves with Light Emission

11. Ionization Fronts

12. Hydromagnetic Discontinuities

Chapter IV. Equations of Motion of the Interstellar Gas

13. Hydromagnetic Equations of Motion

14. One-Dimensional Motions and Similarity Solutions

15. Motion of Ionization Fronts

16. Interstellar Turbulence

References

Index

