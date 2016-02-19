Intersol Eighty Five

These volumes bring together, from all over the world, papers from specialists working in all the diverse forms of energy derived from the sun. Experts in all fields of research in solar and renewable energy have also contributed an added feature: the latest research and developments in related areas such as wind energy, biomass, photovoltaics and energy conversion. Emphasis is placed on the many solutions solar and renewable energy offers to the global energy problem, and the different ways of combining solar and renewable energy to solve these problems. The work should stimulate readers to consider the broader horizons of renewable energy, energy conservation and the impact of new technologies on society...from the small remote village to the modern metropolis.