Interpreting Bone Lesions and Pathology for Forensic Practice
1st Edition
Description
Interpreting Bone Lesions and Pathology for Forensic Practice presents a concise description of the necessary steps for the differential diagnosis of disease and trauma on skeletal remains. Information obtained from the pathological reactions of bone can be fundamental for forensic dilemmas ranging from identification to understanding trauma. The authors aim to provide reliable tools for the appropriate interpretation of lesions on bone through macroscopic, radiological, histological and biomolecular analyses on skeletal remains.
Key Features
- Provides tools for the proper interpretation of bone pathology and lesions
- Content is based on modern and documented case studies
- Includes bone pathological reactions, crucial for interpreting trauma
Readership
Forensic Practitioners. Students in graduate level forensic science, forensic anthropology, forensic pathology or pathology
Table of Contents
1. The study of bone disease: principles and applications to forensics
Lucie Biehler-Gomez and Cristina Cattaneo
2. Bone homeostasis and mechanisms
Lucie Biehler-Gomez and Cristina Cattaneo
3. Infectious diseases: non-specific and specific infections
Lucie Biehler-Gomez and Cristina Cattaneo
4. Indicators of stress: metabolic and endocrine disorders
Lucie Biehler-Gomez and Cristina Cattaneo
5. Diseases of joints
Lucie Biehler-Gomez and Cristina Cattaneo
6. Neoplastic diseases
Lucie Biehler-Gomez, Cristina Cattaneo and Francesco. Sardanelli
7. Calcified residues of soft tissue disease
Lucie Biehler-Gomez, Cristina Cattaneo and Emanuela Maderna
8. Trauma
Annalisa Capella, debora. mazzarelli, Carmelo Messina and Cristina Cattaneo
9. Biological profile and personal identification
Debora. Mazzarelli, Danilo De Angelis, Daniele Gibelli, Pasquale Poppa, Davide Porta, Lucie Biehler-Gomez and Cristina Cattaneo
10. The challenge of taphonomic alterations
Lucie Biehler-Gomez, Mirko Mattia and Cristina Cattaneo
11. Toxicological analysis on bones, hair and mummified tissues
Lucie Biehler-Gomez, Gaia Giordano, Domenico Di Candia and Cristina Cattaneo
Details
- No. of pages:
- 150
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323851626
About the Editors
Cristina Cattaneo
Cristina Cattaneo - forensic pathologist and anthropologist, is currently Full Professor of Legal Medicine at the Faculty of Medicine of the Università degli Studi di Milano (Italy) and Director of LABANOF, Laboratorio di Antropologia e Odontologia Forense. She has been actively involved with the Italian Ministry of Internal Affairs in the creation of a national database for unidentified human remains and has since 2014 been the medico legal coordinator for the Governmental Office of the Commissioner for Missing Persons for the identification of dead migrants. She also coordinates the medico legal activities on victims of maltreatment, torture and on unaccompanied minors in Milano. She is a forensic pathology and anthropology expert for various courts in Italy and occasionally in Europe, President of FASE (Forensic Anthropology Society of Europe), member of the Swiss DVI (Disaster Victim Identification) team and Co Editor in Chief for the journal of Forensic Science International.
Affiliations and Expertise
Full Professor of Legal Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Università degli Studi di Milano, Milan, Italy
Lucie Gomez
Lucie Biehler Gomez works in the Department of Environmental Sciences, Biomedical Sciences for Health at University of Milan, Milan, Italy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Environmental Sciences, Biomedical Sciences for Health, University of Milan, Milan, Italy
Ratings and Reviews
