Interpretation of the Ultraviolet Spectra of Natural Products focuses on the ultraviolet spectrum of chromophores. The book first discusses single chromophores, including absorption due to electron lone pairs in saturated systems and absorption of olefins, alkynes, carbonyl compounds, and thiocarbonyl compounds. The text also takes a look at conjugated chromosomes, such as polyenes, enynes, and conjugated azomethines. The selection also evaluates C-aromatic compounds. Topics include benzenoid and hydrocarbons; phenols and their ethers; styrenes and stilbenes; aromatic carbonyl compounds; and nitro compounds. The text also discusses O- and S- heteroaromatic compounds and N-heteroaromatic compounds. The book highlights the applications of spectrophotometry to the analysis of natural products. Topics include formation of derivatives having absorbing chromophores; reactions leading to changes in absorption of added reagents; and analyses involving transformation to products suitable for spectrophotometry. The text is a good reference for readers wanting to explore chromophores.