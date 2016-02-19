Interpretation of Metallographic Structures
2nd Edition
Description
Interpretation of Metallographic Structures, Second Edition describes the features of metallographic structures using an optical reflection microscope.
This book is divided into six chapters and starts with an examination of the polycrystalline structures, subgrain boundaries, and an overview of cold and hot working, as well as recrystallization and grain growth. The next chapter explores the metallography of fracture, which involves visual inspection, low-power stereoptic light microscopy, polished-section light-reflection microscopy, and the scanning electron microscope. This topic is followed by discussions of the different types of crystallizations, the mechanism of solid-state transformation, and the diffusion and other transport processes. The last chapter involves the measurement aspects in metallography, including measurement of grain and particles sizes, as well as their distribution.
This book is intended primarily to metallurgists and researchers.
Table of Contents
Preface to Second Edition
Preface to First Edition
Introduction
Chapter I Polycrystalline Structure
Equiaxed, Single Phase, Polycrystalline Grain Structure
Subgrain Boundaries
Metallography of Cold Working
Recrystallization and Grain Growth
Metallography of Hot Working
Inclusions
Chapter II Metallography of Fracture
Crack Nucleation
Stress-Corrosion and Other Environmentally Induced Cracking
Fatigue Cracking
Toughness Indications
Creep Rupture
Chapter III Crystallization
Dendritic Crystallization
Eutectic Crystallization
Peritectic Crystallization
Liquid Immiscibility
Metastable Crystallization
Coring in Cast Structures
Incipient Melting
Columnar Cast Grain Structure
Grain Size in Cast Structures
Porosity in the Cast Structure
Crystallization from Nonmetallic Media
Chapter IV Solid State Transformation
Precipitation from Solid Solution
The Eutectoid Transformation
The Peritectoid Transformation
Martensitic Transformation
Chapter V Diffusion and Transport Process
Sintering
Intermetallic Diffusion
Liquid Metal Penetration
Gas-Metal Reactions
Corrosion
Chapter VI Quantitative Metallography
Kinds of Measurements
Measurement of Grain Size
Other Geometric Properties of Grains
Measurement of Particle Sizes
Size and Distribution of Spherical Particles
Size and Distribution of Thin Circular Plate-Shaped Particles
Size and Distribution of Long, Thin Rod-Shaped Particles
Size and Distribution of Ellipsoidal Particles
Mean Free Path between Particles
Particle Size Distribution Functions
Measurement of Dihedral Angles
Accuracy in Quantitative Analysis
References
Appendix Supplementary Reading Recommendations
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 262
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 28th January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323161947