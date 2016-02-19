Interpretation of Metallographic Structures - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780125982603, 9780323161947

Interpretation of Metallographic Structures

2nd Edition

Authors: James Dvorak
eBook ISBN: 9780323161947
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1977
Page Count: 262
Description

Interpretation of Metallographic Structures, Second Edition describes the features of metallographic structures using an optical reflection microscope.

This book is divided into six chapters and starts with an examination of the polycrystalline structures, subgrain boundaries, and an overview of cold and hot working, as well as recrystallization and grain growth. The next chapter explores the metallography of fracture, which involves visual inspection, low-power stereoptic light microscopy, polished-section light-reflection microscopy, and the scanning electron microscope. This topic is followed by discussions of the different types of crystallizations, the mechanism of solid-state transformation, and the diffusion and other transport processes. The last chapter involves the measurement aspects in metallography, including measurement of grain and particles sizes, as well as their distribution.

This book is intended primarily to metallurgists and researchers.

Table of Contents


Preface to Second Edition

Preface to First Edition

Introduction

Chapter I Polycrystalline Structure

Equiaxed, Single Phase, Polycrystalline Grain Structure

Subgrain Boundaries

Metallography of Cold Working

Recrystallization and Grain Growth

Metallography of Hot Working

Inclusions

Chapter II Metallography of Fracture

Crack Nucleation

Stress-Corrosion and Other Environmentally Induced Cracking

Fatigue Cracking

Toughness Indications

Creep Rupture

Chapter III Crystallization

Dendritic Crystallization

Eutectic Crystallization

Peritectic Crystallization

Liquid Immiscibility

Metastable Crystallization

Coring in Cast Structures

Incipient Melting

Columnar Cast Grain Structure

Grain Size in Cast Structures

Porosity in the Cast Structure

Crystallization from Nonmetallic Media

Chapter IV Solid State Transformation

Precipitation from Solid Solution

The Eutectoid Transformation

The Peritectoid Transformation

Martensitic Transformation

Chapter V Diffusion and Transport Process

Sintering

Intermetallic Diffusion

Liquid Metal Penetration

Gas-Metal Reactions

Corrosion

Chapter VI Quantitative Metallography

Kinds of Measurements

Measurement of Grain Size

Other Geometric Properties of Grains

Measurement of Particle Sizes

Size and Distribution of Spherical Particles

Size and Distribution of Thin Circular Plate-Shaped Particles

Size and Distribution of Long, Thin Rod-Shaped Particles

Size and Distribution of Ellipsoidal Particles

Mean Free Path between Particles

Particle Size Distribution Functions

Measurement of Dihedral Angles

Accuracy in Quantitative Analysis

References

Appendix Supplementary Reading Recommendations

Index

Details

No. of pages:
262
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323161947

