PART I: Conceptual Foundations of Interpersonal Relationships and Professional Communication Skills

1. Theory-Based Perspectives and Contemporary Dynamics

2. Professional Guides for Nursing Communication

3. Clinical Judgment and Ethical Decision Making

4. Clarity and Safety in Communication

PART II: Essential Communication Skills

5. Developing Therapeutic Communication Skills

6. Variation in Communication Styles

7. Intercultural Communication

8. Therapeutic Communication in Groups

PART III: Therapeutic Interpersonal Relationship Skills

9. Self Concept in Professional Interpersonal Relationships

10. Developing Therapeutic Relationships

11. Bridges and Barriers in Therapeutic Relationships

12. Communicating with Families

13. Resolving Conflicts Between Nurse and Client

PART IV: Communicating to Foster Health Literacy and Health Promotion and Prevention of Disease Among Diverse Populations

14. Communicating to Encourage Health Literacy and Health Promotion and Prevention of Disease

15. Health Teaching and Coaching

16. Empowerment-Oriented Communication Strategies to Reduce Stress

PART V: Accommodating Clients with Special Communication Needs

17. Communicating with Clients Experiencing Communication Deficits

18. Communicating with Children

19. Communicating with Older Adults

20. Communicating with Clients in Crisis

21. Communicating with Clients and Families at End of Life

PART VI: Collaborative and Professional Communication

22. Role Relationships and Interpersonal Communication

23. Communicating with Other Health Professionals

24. Communicating for Continuity of Care

25. Documentation in an Electronic Era

26. Communication at the Point of Care: Application of e-Health Technologies

Glossary

Index

