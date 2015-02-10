Interpersonal Relationships
7th Edition
Professional Communication Skills for Nurses
Description
Effective communication with clients, families, and professional colleagues starts here! With Interpersonal Relationships: Professional Communication Skills for Nurses, 7th Edition, you’ll see how good communication skills can lead to achieving treatment goals in health care. Clear guidelines show how you can enhance the nurse-client relationship through proven communication strategies as well as principles drawn from nursing, psychology, and related theoretical frameworks. And you’ll see how to apply theory to real-life practice with case studies, interactive exercises, and evidence-based practice studies. A two-time winner of the AJN Book of the Year award, this book is updated to emphasize interdisciplinary communication and QSEN competencies. From expert nursing educators Elizabeth Arnold and Kathleen Underman Boggs, this comprehensive, market-leading text is unmatched for helping nurses develop effective communication skills!
Key Features
- Interactive exercises offer the opportunity to practice, observe, and critically evaluate your professional communication skills in a safe learning environment.
- Practical guidelines describe how to modify communications strategies for various populations and situations including children, the elderly, end of life, clients with special needs, health teaching, stress, crisis, and professional colleagues.
- Case examples help you develop empathy for clients' perspectives and needs.
- Nursing, behavioral, developmental, family, and communication theories provide an essential foundation and a theoretical perspective for effective communication.
- Learning objectives, chapter overviews, and a detailed glossary focus your study and help you absorb and retain key content.
Table of Contents
PART I: Conceptual Foundations of Interpersonal Relationships and Professional Communication Skills
1. Theory-Based Perspectives and Contemporary Dynamics
2. Professional Guides for Nursing Communication
3. Clinical Judgment and Ethical Decision Making
4. Clarity and Safety in Communication
PART II: Essential Communication Skills
5. Developing Therapeutic Communication Skills
6. Variation in Communication Styles
7. Intercultural Communication
8. Therapeutic Communication in Groups
PART III: Therapeutic Interpersonal Relationship Skills
9. Self Concept in Professional Interpersonal Relationships
10. Developing Therapeutic Relationships
11. Bridges and Barriers in Therapeutic Relationships
12. Communicating with Families
13. Resolving Conflicts Between Nurse and Client
PART IV: Communicating to Foster Health Literacy and Health Promotion and Prevention of Disease Among Diverse Populations
14. Communicating to Encourage Health Literacy and Health Promotion and Prevention of Disease
15. Health Teaching and Coaching
16. Empowerment-Oriented Communication Strategies to Reduce Stress
PART V: Accommodating Clients with Special Communication Needs
17. Communicating with Clients Experiencing Communication Deficits
18. Communicating with Children
19. Communicating with Older Adults
20. Communicating with Clients in Crisis
21. Communicating with Clients and Families at End of Life
PART VI: Collaborative and Professional Communication
22. Role Relationships and Interpersonal Communication
23. Communicating with Other Health Professionals
24. Communicating for Continuity of Care
25. Documentation in an Electronic Era
26. Communication at the Point of Care: Application of e-Health Technologies
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2016
- Published:
- 10th February 2015
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323242813
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323328531
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323328579
About the Author
Elizabeth Arnold
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Nursing, Retired, University of Maryland, Baltimore, MD; Family Nurse Psychotherapist, Montgomery Village, MD
Kathleen Boggs
Affiliations and Expertise
Family Nurse Practitioner; Associate Professor Emeritus, College of Health and Human Services, University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Charlotte, NC