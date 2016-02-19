Interpersonal Communication emphasizes the significance of reciprocal influence processes in face-to-face interactions. This book examines the various aspects of human interaction. Organized into 10 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the techniques that salesmen use to obtain compliance from customers. This text then examines certain situations of deliberate interpersonal manipulation, which reveals that internalized components of personal identity and self-esteem are more vulnerable to face-to-face communication. Other chapters consider the distinction between two basically different functions of human communications, namely, the functions of representation and of presentation. This book discusses as well the forms of social address that provides interesting examples of how the presentational function of communication expresses itself by means of a linguistic medium. The final chapter deals with the fundamental assumptions on which one's investigation depends. This book is a valuable resource for psychologists and social psychologists. Readers interested in the study of sociolinguistics will also find this book useful.

