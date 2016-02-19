Interpersonal Communication focuses on the basic processes of interpersonal communication, emphasizing the importance of reciprocal influence processes in face-to-face interaction.

The topics discussed in this book include the manipulation of interpersonal communication; dual aspect of human communication; dimensions of social interaction; nonverbal communication; and social interaction in subhuman primates. The psychotherapy as interpersonal communication; study of disturbed communication in families; and development of interpersonal communication in children are also deliberated. This text likewise covers the cultural differences in interpersonal communication and study of interpersonal processes.

This publication is intended for social psychologists, but is also a good reference for those working in related disciplines that require a social psychological treatment of the subject.