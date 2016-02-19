Interpersonal Communication - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080187563, 9781483138176

Interpersonal Communication

1st Edition

Pergamon International Library: Pergamon General Psychology Series

Authors: Kurt Danziger
Editors: Arnold P. Goldstein Leonard Krasner
eBook ISBN: 9781483138176
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 260
Price includes VAT/GST

Description

Interpersonal Communication focuses on the basic processes of interpersonal communication, emphasizing the importance of reciprocal influence processes in face-to-face interaction.

The topics discussed in this book include the manipulation of interpersonal communication; dual aspect of human communication; dimensions of social interaction; nonverbal communication; and social interaction in subhuman primates. The psychotherapy as interpersonal communication; study of disturbed communication in families; and development of interpersonal communication in children are also deliberated. This text likewise covers the cultural differences in interpersonal communication and study of interpersonal processes.

This publication is intended for social psychologists, but is also a good reference for those working in related disciplines that require a social psychological treatment of the subject.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Chapter 1 The Manipulation of Interpersonal Communication

Salesmanship

The Interrogation of Prisoners

Implications and Questions

References

Chapter 2 The Dual Aspect of Human Communication

The Distinction Between Presentation and Representation

The Communication of Social Demands

The Stage Model of Presentations

Conclusion

References

Chapter 3 Dimensions of Social Interaction

The Analysis of Address Systems

The Structure of Social Space

General Dimensions of Social Interaction

Conclusion

References

Chapter 4 Nonverbal Communication

Introduction

Proxemics

Posture

Gaze Direction

Paralanguage

Movement

Inconsistency Among Channels

Conclusion

References

Chapter 5 Social Interaction in Subhuman Primates

Elements of Primate Communication

Some General Features of Social Interaction Among Primates

Conclusion

References

Chapter 6 Psychotherapy as Interpersonal Communication

The Interpersonal Significance of Psychotherapeutic Categories

The Tasks of the Therapist

Interpersonal Techniques of the Therapist

Psychotherapy as a Two-Way Influence Process

Conclusion

References

Chapter 7 The Study of Disturbed Communication in Families

Measures of Family Communication

Measurement of Communication Content

Responsiveness and Disqualification

The Double-Bind Concept

Confirmation and Disconfirmation

Conclusion

References

Chapter 8 The Development of Interpersonal Communication in Children

Early Beginnings

The Importance of Role Taking

The "Private Speech" Controversy

Conclusion

References

Chapter 9 Cultural Differences in Interpersonal Communication

Social Class

A Universal Nonverbal Language?

The Role of Culture in the Facial Expression of Emotions

Conclusion

References

Chapter 10 The Study of Interpersonal Processes: Some General Reflections

One-way and Two-way Influence

Reinterpretation of Socialization Studies

Two Further Examples of Interaction Processes

Feedback and Redundancy

Neglect of Communication Processes

Self-Presentation and Social Identity

Conclusion

References

Appendix A System of Analyzing Rhetorical Codes in Conflict Situations

Introduction

Using the Coding Scheme

Part I

Part II

Application of the Coding Scheme

References

Author Index

Subject Index

