Interpersonal Communication
1st Edition
Pergamon International Library: Pergamon General Psychology Series
Description
Interpersonal Communication focuses on the basic processes of interpersonal communication, emphasizing the importance of reciprocal influence processes in face-to-face interaction.
The topics discussed in this book include the manipulation of interpersonal communication; dual aspect of human communication; dimensions of social interaction; nonverbal communication; and social interaction in subhuman primates. The psychotherapy as interpersonal communication; study of disturbed communication in families; and development of interpersonal communication in children are also deliberated. This text likewise covers the cultural differences in interpersonal communication and study of interpersonal processes.
This publication is intended for social psychologists, but is also a good reference for those working in related disciplines that require a social psychological treatment of the subject.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Chapter 1 The Manipulation of Interpersonal Communication
Salesmanship
The Interrogation of Prisoners
Implications and Questions
References
Chapter 2 The Dual Aspect of Human Communication
The Distinction Between Presentation and Representation
The Communication of Social Demands
The Stage Model of Presentations
Conclusion
References
Chapter 3 Dimensions of Social Interaction
The Analysis of Address Systems
The Structure of Social Space
General Dimensions of Social Interaction
Conclusion
References
Chapter 4 Nonverbal Communication
Introduction
Proxemics
Posture
Gaze Direction
Paralanguage
Movement
Inconsistency Among Channels
Conclusion
References
Chapter 5 Social Interaction in Subhuman Primates
Elements of Primate Communication
Some General Features of Social Interaction Among Primates
Conclusion
References
Chapter 6 Psychotherapy as Interpersonal Communication
The Interpersonal Significance of Psychotherapeutic Categories
The Tasks of the Therapist
Interpersonal Techniques of the Therapist
Psychotherapy as a Two-Way Influence Process
Conclusion
References
Chapter 7 The Study of Disturbed Communication in Families
Measures of Family Communication
Measurement of Communication Content
Responsiveness and Disqualification
The Double-Bind Concept
Confirmation and Disconfirmation
Conclusion
References
Chapter 8 The Development of Interpersonal Communication in Children
Early Beginnings
The Importance of Role Taking
The "Private Speech" Controversy
Conclusion
References
Chapter 9 Cultural Differences in Interpersonal Communication
Social Class
A Universal Nonverbal Language?
The Role of Culture in the Facial Expression of Emotions
Conclusion
References
Chapter 10 The Study of Interpersonal Processes: Some General Reflections
One-way and Two-way Influence
Reinterpretation of Socialization Studies
Two Further Examples of Interaction Processes
Feedback and Redundancy
Neglect of Communication Processes
Self-Presentation and Social Identity
Conclusion
References
Appendix A System of Analyzing Rhetorical Codes in Conflict Situations
Introduction
Using the Coding Scheme
Part I
Part II
Application of the Coding Scheme
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483138176