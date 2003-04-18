Internet Security
1st Edition
A Jumpstart for Systems Administrators and IT Managers
Description
Internet Security incorporates not only the technology needed to support a solid security strategy but also those policies and processes that must be incorporated in order for that strategy to work.
New methods of breaking into corporate networks are resulting in major losses. This book provides the latest information on how to guard against attacks and informs the IT manager of the products that can detect and prevent break-ins. Crucial concepts such as authentication and encryption are explained, enabling the reader to understand when and where these technologies will be useful. Due to the authors' experiences in helping corporations develop secure networks, they are able to include the newest methods for protecting corporate data.
Key Features
· Shield data from both the internal and external intruder · Discover products that can detect and prevent these break-ins · Protect against major losses with the latest incident handling procedures for detecting and recovering data from new viruses · Get details of a full security business review from performing the security risk analysis to justifying security expenditures based on your company's business needs
Readership
IT professionals or consultants that require knowledge of network and internet security; Network system administrators
Table of Contents
The Internet and Security; The Security Review Process; Cryptography; Secure Networks; Protecting Your Intranet from the Extranet and Internet; Authentication and Authorization; E-Commerce: Public Key Infrastructure; Messaging Security; What Are We Doing Here?; Disaster Recovery Appendices: Security Tools; The CERT Report
Details
- No. of pages:
- 398
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Digital Press 2003
- Published:
- 18th April 2003
- Imprint:
- Digital Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080509075
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781555582982
About the Author
Tim Speed
Timothy Speed is an infrastructure and security architect for Lotus Professional Services (LPS), an IBM company. Tim has been involved in Internet and messaging security for the last 8 years. He has assisted with the Domino infrastructure at the Nagano Olympics and the Lotus Notes systems for the Sydney Olympics. Certifications include MCSE, VCA (VeriSign Certified Administrator), Lotus Domino CLP Principal Administrator, and Lotus Domino CLP Principal Developer.
He and Juanita Ellis are the co-authors of books on Internet security and e-business.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lotus Consulting, Dallas, Texas, U.S.A.
Juanita Ellis
Juanita Ellis has been at the forefront in working with corporations in the areas of convergence, computer Security and e-business. Some of these companies include Sony, JCPenney, SWBell, Boeing, Xerox, Bell Atlantic, MCI, Citibank and Toyota.
Currently, she works with companies in helping deploy voice and data networks, converged solutions, VPN security and call center applications. In addition, she was a technical manager at Lotus/IBM for the southern, mid-Atlantic, and eastern regions of the United States. As a technical manager, she was responsible for designing and architecting enterprise-wide applications that integrated with enterprise resource planning systems, Internet technologies, and relational and transaction-based systems. She is currently an independent consultant.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Reviews
"Security must become a fabric of the network that strikes the balance between security and usability. Policies, architectures, and processes need to be non-invasive to legitimate users, but impenetrable to would-be attackers." - Craig Tiffany, Network Security Consultant, Cisco Systems