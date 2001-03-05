Internet QoS - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781558606081, 9780080495484

Internet QoS

1st Edition

Architectures and Mechanisms for Quality of Service

Authors: Zheng Wang
eBook ISBN: 9780080495484
Hardcover ISBN: 9781558606081
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 5th March 2001
Page Count: 240
Table of Contents

PREFACE

1 THE BIG PICTURE

1.1 RESOURCE ALLOCATION

1.1.1 Integrated Services

1.1.2 Differentiated Services

1.2 PERFORMANCE OPTIMIZATION

1.2.1 Multiprotocol Label Switching

1.2.2 Traffic Engineering

1.3 SUMMARY

FURTHER READING

2 INTEGRATED SERVICES

2.1 INTRODUCTION

2.2 REAL-TIME APPLICATIONS

2.2.1 Playback Applications

2.2.2 Tolerant and Intolerant Playback Applications

2.2.3 Lessons fromMBONE

2.3 INTEGRATED SERVICES ARCHITECTURE

2.3.1 Basic Approach

2.3.2 Key Components

2.4 SERVICE MODELS

2.4.1 Flow Specification

2.4.2 Guaranteed Service

2.4.3 Controlled Load Service

2.5 RESOURCE RESERVATION SETUP (RSVP)

2.5.1 Basic Features

2.5.2 Operation Overview

2.5.3 RSVP Messages

2.5.4 Reservation Styles

2.5.5 Adspec, OPWA, and Slack Term

2.6 FLOW IDENTIFICATION

2.6.1 Basic Requirements

2.6.2 Design Choices

2.6.3 Hashing-Based Schemes

2.6.4 Performance Evaluation

2.7 PACKET SCHEDULING

2.7.1 Basic Requirements

2.7.2 Design Choices

2.7.3 Weighted Fair Queuing

2.7.4 Variants of WFQ

2.8 INTEGRATED SERVICES OVER SPECIFIC LINK LAYERS

2.8.1 Local Area Networks

2.8.2 ATM Networks

2.9 SUMMARY

FURTHER READING

3 DIFFERENTIATED SERVICES

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.2 DIFFERENTIATED SERVICES FRAMEWORK

3.2.1 Basic Approach

3.2.2 Service and Forwarding Treatment

3.2.3 Per-Hop Behaviors (PHBs)

3.2.4 Services

3.3 DIFFERENTIATED SERVICES FIELD

3.3.1 Structure of DS Field

3.3.2 Historical Codepoint Definition

3.3.3 Current Codepoint Allocation

3.4 TRAFFIC CLASSIFICATION AND CONDITIONING

3.4.1 Classifier

3.4.2 Traffic Conditioner

3.4.3 Location of Traffic Classifiers and Conditioners

3.4.4 Configuring Traffic Classifiers and Conditioners

3.5 ASSURED FORWARDING

3.5.1 AF PHB Group

3.5.2 Implementation Guideline

3.5.3 Example Services

3.6 EXPEDITED FORWARDING

3.6.1 EF PHB

3.6.2 Implementation Guideline

3.7 INTEROPERABILITY WITH NON-DS-COMPLIANT NETWORKS

3.7.1 Non-DS-Compliant Node within a DS Domain

3.7.2 Transit Non-DS-Capable Domain

3.8 PACKET CLASSIFICATION

3.8.1 Basic Requirements

3.8.2 Classification Algorithms

3.9 TRAFFIC POLICING

3.9.1 Metering and Marking

3.9.2 Dual Token Bucket Algorithm

3.10 END-TO-END RESOURCE MANAGEMENT

3.10.1 Integrated Services over Differentiated Services

3.10.2 Interdomain Bandwidth Allocation

3.10.3 End-System Congestion Control

3.11 PERFORMANCE ISSUES IN DIFFERENTIATED SERVICES

3.11.1 Network Configuration

3.11.2 Traffic Profiles and Bottleneck Bandwidth

3.11.3 Protection from Misbehaving Sources

3.12 SUMMARY

FURTHER READING

4 MULTIPROTOCOL LABEL SWITCHING

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 MOTIVATION

4.2.1 IP over ATM Integration

4.2.2 Simpler Forwarding Paradigm

4.2.3 Traffic Engineering

4.3 OVERVIEW

4.3.1 Routing vs. Switching

4.3.2 Label-Switching Proposals

4.3.3 Comparison of Approaches

4.4 MPLS ARCHITECTURE

4.4.1 Key Concepts

4.4.2 Forwarding Equivalency Classes

4.4.3 Hierarchy and Label Stacking

4.4.4 Label Stack Encoding

4.4.5 Loop Detection

4.5 LABEL DISTRIBUTION PROTOCOLS

4.5.1 LDP

4.5.2 CR-LD

4.5.3 RSVP-TE

4.5.4 Comparison

4.6 SUMMARY

FURTHER READING

5 INTERNETTRAFFIC ENGINEERING

5.1 INTRODUCTION

5.2 THE FISH PROBLEM

5.3 TRAFFIC-ENGINEERING SOLUTIONS

5.4 OPTIMIZATION OBJECTIVES

5.5 BUILDING BLOCKS

5.5.1 Data Repository

5.5.2 Topology and State Discovery

5.5.3 Traffic Demand Estimation

5.5.4 Route Computation

5.5.5 Network Interface

5.6 TOPOLOGY AND STATE DISCOVERY

5.7 CONSTRAINT-BASED ROUTING

5.7.1 Mathematical Formulation

5.7.2 Overlay Model

5.7.3 Peer Model

5.8 MULTIPATH LOAD SHARING

5.8.1 Direct Hashing

5.8.2 Table-Based Hashing

5.9 SUMMARY

FURTHER READING

CLOSING REMARKS

GLOSSARY

BIBLIOGRAPHY

INDEX

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Description

Guaranteeing performance and prioritizing data across the Internet may seem nearly impossible because of an increasing number of variables that can affect and undermine service. But if you're involved in developing and implementing streaming video or voice, or other time-sensitive Internet applications, you understand exactly what's at stake in establishing Quality of Service (QoS) and recognize the benefits it will bring to your company.

What you need is a reliable guide to the latest QoS techniques that addresses the Internet's special challenges. Internet QoS is it-the first book to dig deep into the issues that affect your ability to provide performance and prioritization guarantees to your customers and users! This book gives a comprehensive view of key technologies and discusses various analytical techniques to help you get the most out of network resources as you strive to make, and adhere to, meaningful QoS guarantees.

Key Features

  • Includes valuable insights from a Bell Labs engineer with 14 years of experience in data networking and Internet protocol design.
  • Details the enhancements to current Internet architectures and discusses new mechanisms and network management capabilities that QoS will require.
  • Focuses on the four main areas of Internet QoS: integrated services, differentiated services, MPLS (Multiprotocol Label Switching), and traffic engineering.

Readership

network engineers, designers, and managers, equipment vendors, service providers and ISPs

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780080495484
Hardcover ISBN:
9781558606081

Reviews

@qu:"What I really like about this book is that it cuts through the vast amount of noise about QoS in the Internet, and pulls out the core ideas (integrated and differentiated services, MPLS, and traffic engineering) in plain and simple technical prose. Internet QoS presents a balanced view of the various technologies and relates them to their practical use. It's up to date, but unlikely to go out of date quickly either, so should prove useful to engineers and students alike." @source:—Jon Crowcroft, University College London

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Zheng Wang Author

