Internet Multimedia Communications Using SIP
1st Edition
A Modern Approach Including Java® Practice
Table of Contents
PART 1. Fundamentals
- Introduction
- A bit of history
- IP multimedia fundamental
- SIP overview
- SIP programming overview
PART 2. Core protocols
- SIP protocol operation
- SIP protocol structure
- Programming practice with SIP
- Session description
- The media plane
- The IP soft-phone project
- SIP proxies
- SIP security
PART 3. Advanced topics
- SIP extensions
- SIP call control
- Media servers and conferencing
- Instant messaging and presence
- Quality of service
- NAT traversal
- SIP networks
- The path to IMS
- Peer to peer SIP
Description
Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) was conceived in 1996 as a signaling protocol for inviting users to multimedia conferences. With this development, the next big Internet revolution silently started. That was the revolution which would end up converting the Internet into a total communication system which would allow people to talk to each other, see each other, work collaboratively or send messages in real time. Internet telephony and, in general, Internet multimedia, is the new revolution today and SIP is the key protocol which allows this revolution to grow.
The book explains, in tutorial fashion, the underlying technologies that enable real-time IP multimedia communication services in the Internet (voice, video, presence, instant messaging, online picture sharing, white-boarding, etc). Focus is on session initiation protocol (SIP) but also covers session description protocol (SDP), Real-time transport protocol (RTP), and message session relay protocol (MSRP). In addition, it will also touch on other application-related protocols and refer to the latest research work in IETF and 3GPP about these topics. (3GPP stands for "third-generation partnership project" which is a collaboration agreement between ETSI (Europe), ARIB/TTC (Japan), CCSA (China), ATIS (North America) and TTA (South Korea).) The book includes discussion of leading edge theory (which is key to really understanding the technology) accompanied by Java examples that illustrate the theoretical concepts.
Throughout the book, in addition to the code snippets, the reader is guided to build a simple but functional IP soft-phone therefore demonstrating the theory with practical examples.
This book covers IP multimedia from both a theoretical and practical point of view focusing on letting the reader understand the concepts and put them into practice using Java. It includes lots of drawings, protocol diagrams, UML sequence diagrams and code snippets that allow the reader to rapidly understand the concepts.
Key Features
- Focus on HOW multimedia communications over the Internet works to allow readers to really understand and implement the technology
- Explains how SIP works, including many programming examples so the reader can understand abstract concepts like SIP dialogs, SIP transactions, etc.
- It is not focused on just VoIP. It looks At a wide array of enhanced communication services related to SIP enabling the reader put this technology into practice.
- Includes nearly 100 references to the latest standards and working group activities in the IETF, bringing the reader completely up to date.
- Provides a step-by-step tutorial on how to build a basic, though functional, IP soft-phone allowing the reader to put concepts into practice.
- For advanced readers, the book also explains how to build a SIP proxy and a SIP registrar to enhance one's expertise and marketability in this fast moving area.
Readership
Network architects, network designers, network engineers, network service developers, service layer architects, and IT and telecom professionals working at mobile & fixed IP service operators, network equipment providers, network software vendors, etc., working at companies such as Juniper, Cisco, Telcordia, Deutch Telecom, BT, ATT, who want to obtain a thorough understanding of SIP-related technologies in order to design IP multimedia communications solutions.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2008
- Published:
- 16th January 2008
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080557373
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123743008
Reviews
"The book will be a good addition to the currently available titles on this topic.... There are currently no books that concentrate on IP multimedia communications with SIP in the way Mr. Martinez intends to do. There are books on SIP, IMS, Internet, etc., but Mr. Martinez' proposed book will bring it all together.... [and] will serve as very useful reference guide for engineers embarking on such task." -- Rogier Noldus, Network Engineer, Ericsson
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Rogelio Martinez Perea Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Architect, Vodafone Group