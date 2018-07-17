Internet Gaming Disorder
1st Edition
Theory, Assessment, Treatment, and Prevention
Description
Internet Gaming Disorder: Theory, Assessment, Treatment, and Prevention is an informative and practical introduction to the topics of Internet gaming disorder and problematic gaming. This book provides mental health clinicians with hands-on assessment, prevention, and treatment techniques for clients with problematic gaming behaviors and Internet gaming disorder. It provides an overview of the existing research on epidemiology, risk and protective factors, and discusses the distinct cognitive features that distinguish gaming from gambling and other related activities and disorders. Clinicians will find interest in discussion of the latest developments in cognitive-behavioral approaches to gaming disorder as well as the best structure for clinical interviews. Included in clinical sections are details of the key indicators of harm and impairment associated with problem gaming and how these might present in clinical cases. Internet Gaming Disorder is strongly evidence-based, draws extensively upon the latest international research literature, and provides insights into the likely future developments in this emerging field both in terms of technological development and new research approaches.
Key Features
- Discusses the conceptual basis of Internet gaming disorder as a behavioral addiction
- Provides screening approaches for measuring excessive gaming
- Details a structured clinical interview approach for assessing gaming disorder
- Provides evidence-based clinical strategies for prevention and treatment
- Covers cognitive behavioral therapy and harm reduction strategies
Readership
Mental health clinicians; academics in psychology and public health; social science researchers; graduate students
Table of Contents
- An introduction to gaming and IGD
2. Theories and models of IGD
3. Risk and protective factors for IGD
4. Cognitive features of IGD
5. Screening and assessment of IGD
6. Case formulation for IGD
7. Treatment for IGD
8. Prevention and harm reduction for IGD
9. Future directions for IGD
Details
- No. of pages:
- 294
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 17th July 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128129258
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128129241
About the Author
Daniel King
Daniel L. King, PhD, MPsych (Clin), is a senior research fellow and registered clinical psychologist in the School of Psychology at the University of Adelaide. He has authored more than 100 peer-reviewed papers on the topic of digital technology-based problems, with a focus on video gaming and simulated gambling activities. He was a 2016 recipient of an Australian Research Council Discovery Early Career Research Award (DECRA) on the topic of maladaptive gaming. He has received four national awards for research achievement, including the 2017 Paul Bourke Award from the Academy of the Social Sciences in Australia (ASSA). He was an invited attendee of the recent World Health Organization (WHO) meetings on the public health implications of gaming and inclusion of Gaming disorder in the ICD-11.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Associate, University of Adelaide, Australia
Paul Delfabbro
Paul H. Delfabbro, PhD, is a professor in Psychology and the deputy head of school in the School of Psychology at the University of Adelaide. He has published extensively in several areas, including the psychology of gambling, child protection, and child welfare and has been a regular advisor to State and Federal Government bodies. He has over 300 publications in these areas including over 200 national and international refereed journal articles. Over the last decade, he has conducted research into the nature of adolescent gambling, examined the psychology and social impacts of gambling, and conducted epidemiological and experimental studies and research into responsible gambling initiatives. His recent research interests have related to the interaction between technology, social media, and gambling as well as the relationship between clinical comorbidity and problem gambling.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, University of Adelaide, Australia