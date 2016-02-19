International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry
International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry: Nomenclature, Symbols, Units and their Usage in Spectrochemical Analysis—III: Analytical Flame Spectroscopy and Associated Non-Flame Procedures covers the analytical application of flame spectroscopy and related procedures, which is not encompassed in the first two parts of the series. Parts I and II of the series deal with general recommendations.
Section 1 of this document presents a classification of the methods and instruments used in the different branches of analytical flame spectroscopy. Section 2 lists terms and symbols for common quantities and constants in analytical spectroscopy. The subsequent section discusses the terms, symbols, and units for the description of the analytical flame spectrometer and similar devices. Section 4 explains the general terms and symbols relating to the methods of flame spectroscopy. The final section deals with the terms, symbols and units relating to optical radiation.
This document is valuable to practical analysts who are looking for well-defined terminologies and consistent set of symbols in the field of analytical flame spectroscopy.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Terms and Symbols for General Quantities and Constants
3. Terms, Symbols, and Units for the Description of the Analytical Apparatus
3.1. Transformation of Sample into Vapor
3.1.1. Descriptive Terms concerning Nebulizer-Flame Systems
3.1.2. Terms, Symbols, and Units for Measurable Quantities Relating to Nebulizer-Flame Systems
3.1.3. Terms concerning Special Sampling, Atomizing, and Exciting Devices
3.2. Light Sources in Atomic Absorption and Atomic Fluorescence Spectroscopy
3.3. Optical Systems
3.4. Photodetectors
3.5. The Electrical Measuring System
3.6. Survey of Terms, Symbols, and Units for Measurable Quantities in the Optical and Measuring Systems
4. Terms and Symbols Relating to the Analytical Procedure and the Performance of An Analysis
4.1. General Analytical Terminology in Flame Spectroscopy
4.2. Analytical Calibration
4.3. assessment of An Analytical Procedure
4.3.1. Measurement Scatter
4.3.2. Limit of Detection, Precision, and Accuracy
4.4. Interferences by Concomitants
4.4.1. General
4.4.2. Classification of Interferences
4.4.3. Reduction of Errors Due to Interferences for Given Instrumental Conditions
5. Terms, Symbols, and Units Relating to Radiant Energy and Its Interaction with Matter
5.1. Descriptive Terms Relating to the Emission, Absorption, and Fluorescence of Radiation
5.1.1. Emission
5.1.2. Absorption and Self-Absorption
5.1.3. Fluorescence
5.2. Terms, Symbols, and Units for Measurable Quantities
6. Terms, Symbols, and Units Relating to the Gaseous State of Matter
6.1. Descriptive Terms concerning The Gaseous State of Matter
6.2. Terms, Symbols, and Units for Measurable Quantities
7. Index of Terms
- No. of pages:
- 26
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483138909