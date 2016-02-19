International Trends in Optics

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1 Integrated Optics, OEICs, or PICs?

1. Early Dreams of Integration

2. Practical Applications

3. The Name Game

4. Two Integrated Optical Circuits

5. Two OEICs

6. Two PICs

7. Outlook

References

Chapter 2 Quantum Optoelectronics for Optical Processing

References

Chapter 3 Optics in Telecommunications: Beyond Transmission

1. Introduction

2. Technology Trends

3. The Evolving Role of Optics

References

Chapter 4 Microoptics

1. Introduction

2. Classifications of Microoptics

3. Basic Microoptics Elements

4. Applied Microoptics Systems

5. Stacked Planar Optics

6. Summary

References

Chapter 5 Holographic Optical Elements for Use with Semiconductor Lasers

1. Introduction

2. Semiconductor Laser Sources and Holographic Materials

3. HOE Design

4. HOE Fabrication

5. Applications

6. Interferometric HOE Recording Versus Synthetic Fabrication

7. Future Perspectives

References

Chapter 6 Fiber-Optic Signal Processing

1. Introduction

2. Principal Features of Fiber-Optic Signal Processing Networks

3. Some Practical Examples

4. Applications Potential

5. Fiber-Optic Signal Processing—Future Prospects

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 7 Optical Memories

1. Introduction

2. Read/Write Principles and Features

3. Fundamental Technologies

4. Application Areas

5. Developmental Status of Product

6. Future Technologies

7. Toward the 21st Century

References

Chapter 8 How Can Photorefractives Be Used?

1. Introduction

2. The Photorefractive Effect

3. Two-Wave Mixing in Photorefractives

4. Four-Wave Mixing and Phase Conjugation

5. Applications of Wave-Mixing to Optical Signal Processing

6. Prospects for Photorefractives

References

Chapter 9 Adaptive Interferometry: A New Area of Applications of Photorefractive Crystals

1. Introduction

2. Principles of Adaptive Interferometers

3. Adaptive Interferometers Using PRCs

4. Adaptive Properties of an Interferometer with Bi12SiO20

5. Adaptive Photodetectors Operating through Non-Steady-State Photo-EMF

6. Conclusions and Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 10 Water Wave Optics

1. Introduction

2. Linearised Water Waves

3. Huygens' Principle for Two-Dimensional Waves

4. Validity of Geometrical Optics

5. Ray Tracing in Water of Variable Depth

6. Combined Method of Ray Tracing and Diffraction

7. Caustics Created by Devil's Hole

8. Zone-Plate Lens for Focusing of Ocean Swells

9. Speculations

References

Chapter 11 About the Philosophies of Diffraction

1. Introduction

2. A New Philosophy of Diffraction, Corner Diffraction — The Context

3. The Philosophy of Huygens

4. The Philosophy of Young

5. Diffraction Philosophy Beyond Young

6. Corner Diffraction on 2-D Dammann Gratings

7. Summary

Chapter 12 The Essential Journals of Optics

1. Introduction

2. The Science Citation Index

3. Establishing a Set of Closely Related Journals

4. Comments on Individual Journals

5. Index by Citing Journal

6. Marginal and Peripheral Journals of Optics

7. Summary

References

Chapter 13 Optics in China: Ancient and Modern Accomplishments

1. Introduction

2. Accomplishments in Optics in Ancient China

3. Recent Progress of Optical Science in China

4. Conclusion and Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 14 Unusual Optics: Optical Interconnects as Learned from the Eyes of Nocturnal Insects, Crayfish, Shellfish, and Similar Creatures

1. Introduction

2. Signal-Collecting Optics

3. Strange Biological SCOs

4. The PAL Optics

5. From PAL Imaging to PAL Interconnects

6. Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 15 The Opposition Effect in Volume and Surface Scattering

1. Introduction

2. Scattering by Dense Volume Media

3. Scattering by Randomly Rough Surfaces

4. Double Passage through a Random Screen

5. Discussion

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 16 Influence of Source Correlations on Spectra of Radiated Fields

Acknowledgement

References

Chapter 17 Quantum Statistics and Coherence of Nonlinear Optical Processes

1. Introduction

2. Quantum Coherence and Photocount Statistics

3. Coherent-State Technique

4. Nonlinear Dynamics

5. Experiments with Nonclassical Light

References

Chapter 18 One-Photon Light Pulses versus Attenuated Classical Light Pulses

1. An Old Question in a New Light: One-Photon Interferences

2. Theoretical Description

3. Anticorrelation on a Beamsplitter

4. Anticorrelation on a Beamsplitter: Experimental Measurements

5. Conclusion

References

Chapter 19 Optical Propagation through the Atmosphere

1. Introduction

2. Description of Atmospheric Turbulence and Models

3. Second-Order Coherence

4. Higher-Order Coherence and Scintillation

5. Probability Distribution of Intensity

6. Other Turbulence Effects and Conclusions

References

Chapter 20 Are the Fundamental Principles of Holography Sufficient for the Creation of New Types of 3-D Cinematography and Artificial Intelligence?

1. Principles

2. Perspectives

References

Chapter 21 Medical Applications of Holographic 3-D Display

1. Introduction

2. Multiple-Exposure Holograms for Medical Use

3. Holographic Stereograms

4. Medical Applications of Multiplex Holograms

5. Conclusion and Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 22 Moiré Fringes and Their Applications

1. Introduction

2. Moiré — Physical Parameters

3. Superposition of Periodic Structures

4. Flexible Fringe Variables

5. Parameters for Fringe Selection

6. Presentation and Processing of Optical Information

7. Moiré Techniques in Metrology

8. From Perception to Art

9. Trends and Expectations

References

Chapter 23 Breaking the Boundaries of Optical System Design and Construction

1. Introduction

2. The Perfect Optical Instrument

3. Initial Design and Optimization

4. Sensitivity Analysis and Assembling

5. Looking to the Future

References

Chapter 24 Interferometry: What's New Since Michelson?

1. Introduction

2. Interferometric Metrology

3. Optical Testing

4. Fiber Interferometers

5. Laser-Doppler Interferometry

6. High-Resolution Spectroscopy

7. Stellar Interferometry

8. Relativity and Gravitational Waves

9. Nonlinear Interferometers

10. Future Directions

References

Chapter 25 Current Trends in Optical Testing

1. Introduction

2. Qualitative Tests

3. Null Tests

4. Quantitative Tests

5. The Future of Optical Testing

References

Chapter 26 Adaptive Optics

1. Introduction

2. The Principle of Adaptive Optics

3. The Needs for Adaptive Optics in Astronomy

4. The Design Parameters for an Adaptive Optical System

5. Strategy for Seeing Optimization

6. Elements of an Adaptive Optical System

7. Accuracy of the Adaptive Optics Correction

8. First Results with Adaptive Optics

9. The Reference Source Problem

10. What Comes Next?

References

Chapter 27 Triple Correlations and Bispectra in High-Resolution Astronomical Imaging

1. Introduction

2. Speckle Masking: Bispectrum or Triple-Correlation Processing

3. Objective-Prism Speckle Spectroscopy

4. Wideband Projection Speckle Spectroscopy

5. Optical Long-Baseline Interferometry and Aperture Synthesis

Acknowledgment

References

Chapter 28 Phase-Retrieval Imaging Problems

1. Introduction

2. Imaging Applications of Phase Retrieval

3. Phase-Retrieval Algorithms

4. Uniqueness of Phase Retrieval

5. Conclusion

References

Chapter 29 Blind Deconvolution — Recovering the Seemingly Irrecoverable!

1. Introduction

2. Clear-Sighted Deconvolution

3. Structure of Convolution

4. Blind Deconvolution and Phase Retrieval

5. Illustrative Example

6. Can the Blindfold Really Be Removed?

7. Towards Clear-Sighted Blindness

References

Chapter 30 Pattern Recognition, Similarity, Neural Nets, and Optics

1. Introduction

2. Invariance Is Arbitrary

3. How Is Similarity Measured?

4. Invariance and Normalization

5. Achieving Arbitrary Classification

6. Conclusion

References

Chapter 31 Towards Nonlinear Optical Processing

1. Introduction

2. Nonlinear Angular Magnification of Anamorphic Fourier Spectra

3. Nonlinear Correlators

4. Morphological Image Processing

5. Conclusions

References

Chapter 32 New Aspects of Optics for Optical Computing

1. Introduction

2. Thermodynamics of Light-Beam Transformation

3. What Maximal Amount of Binary Information Can Be Stored in a Hologram?

4. Is It Possible to Integrate Holograms with Integrated Optical Circuits?

5. Conclusion

References

Chapter 33 Digital Optical Computing

1. Introduction

2. Architecture

3. Key Devices, Components, and Functional Units

4. Implementation of Demonstrations

5. Conclusion

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 34 Computing: A Joint Venture for Light and Electricity?

1. Introduction

2. The Processing Functions of Light

3. Components for Optical Computing

4. Computing with Light

5. Conclusion

References

Index