International Thermodynamic Tables of the Fluid State, Argon, 1971 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408702584, 9781483156446

International Thermodynamic Tables of the Fluid State, Argon, 1971

1st Edition

Division of Physical Chemistry, Commission on Thermodynamics and Thermochemistry, Thermodynamic Tables Project

Editors: S. Angus B. Armstrong A. L. Gosman
eBook ISBN: 9781483156446
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 124
Description

Thermodynamics and Thermochemistry: Thermodynamic Tables Project is a result of a chemistry conference in 1963. The text contains various studies, lessons, and experimental data that are relevant to the field. The book is divided into two chapters; the first one includes lessons about the constituent tables, encompassing the physical constants and fixed points, vapor pressure equations, PVT surface equations, and derived properties. For each of these topics, the corresponding formula is explained. Chapter 2 highlights the IUPAC (International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry) tables and explores the table's physical constants and PVT equations, together with its relevant subtopics. The last part of the book illustrates different tables that are closely associated with the constituent and IUPAC tables. The text caters to people who are interested in studying this field of chemistry, including undergraduates and postgraduates.

Table of Contents


List of Figures

Preface

Introduction

Symbols and Units

Conversion Factors

1. The Constituent Tables

1.1 Physical Constants and Fixed Points

1.2 Vapor Pressure Equations

1.3 The PVT Surface Equations

1.4 Derived Properties

1.4.1 Auxiliary Data

1.4.2 Entropy and Enthalpy

1.5 Summary Comparisons

1.5.1 Comparison with Experimental Data

1.5.2 Mutual Comparison

2. The IUPAC Tables

2.1 Physical Constants

2.2 Construction of the PVT Surface, Including the Saturation Region

2.3 Accuracy of Tables

2.4 Use of Tables

2.5 Life of Tables

Acknowledgments

References

Saturation Properties

Table 1. Temperature Range 83.780-150.860 K

Table 2. Pressure Range 0.687-48.979 Bar

Single-Phase Properties

Table 3. Specific Volume, Specific Enthalpy

Specific Isobaric Heat Capacity

Temperature Range 85-1100 K

Pressure Range 0.1-1000 Bar

Table 4. Pressure, Specific Internal Energy

Specific Isochoric Heat Capacity

Temperature Range 85-1100 K

Density Range 0.001-1.475 g cm-3

Tolerance Diagrams

Specific Volume

Specific Entropy

Specific Enthalpy


About the Editor

S. Angus

B. Armstrong

A. L. Gosman

