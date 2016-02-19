International Thermodynamic Tables of the Fluid State, Argon, 1971
1st Edition
Division of Physical Chemistry, Commission on Thermodynamics and Thermochemistry, Thermodynamic Tables Project
Description
Thermodynamics and Thermochemistry: Thermodynamic Tables Project is a result of a chemistry conference in 1963. The text contains various studies, lessons, and experimental data that are relevant to the field. The book is divided into two chapters; the first one includes lessons about the constituent tables, encompassing the physical constants and fixed points, vapor pressure equations, PVT surface equations, and derived properties. For each of these topics, the corresponding formula is explained. Chapter 2 highlights the IUPAC (International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry) tables and explores the table's physical constants and PVT equations, together with its relevant subtopics. The last part of the book illustrates different tables that are closely associated with the constituent and IUPAC tables. The text caters to people who are interested in studying this field of chemistry, including undergraduates and postgraduates.
Table of Contents
List of Figures
Preface
Introduction
Symbols and Units
Conversion Factors
1. The Constituent Tables
1.1 Physical Constants and Fixed Points
1.2 Vapor Pressure Equations
1.3 The PVT Surface Equations
1.4 Derived Properties
1.4.1 Auxiliary Data
1.4.2 Entropy and Enthalpy
1.5 Summary Comparisons
1.5.1 Comparison with Experimental Data
1.5.2 Mutual Comparison
2. The IUPAC Tables
2.1 Physical Constants
2.2 Construction of the PVT Surface, Including the Saturation Region
2.3 Accuracy of Tables
2.4 Use of Tables
2.5 Life of Tables
Acknowledgments
References
Saturation Properties
Table 1. Temperature Range 83.780-150.860 K
Table 2. Pressure Range 0.687-48.979 Bar
Single-Phase Properties
Table 3. Specific Volume, Specific Enthalpy
Specific Isobaric Heat Capacity
Temperature Range 85-1100 K
Pressure Range 0.1-1000 Bar
Table 4. Pressure, Specific Internal Energy
Specific Isochoric Heat Capacity
Temperature Range 85-1100 K
Density Range 0.001-1.475 g cm-3
Tolerance Diagrams
Specific Volume
Specific Entropy
Specific Enthalpy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 124
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483156446