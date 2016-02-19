International Thermodynamic Tables of the Fluid State, Argon, 1971

Thermodynamics and Thermochemistry: Thermodynamic Tables Project is a result of a chemistry conference in 1963. The text contains various studies, lessons, and experimental data that are relevant to the field. The book is divided into two chapters; the first one includes lessons about the constituent tables, encompassing the physical constants and fixed points, vapor pressure equations, PVT surface equations, and derived properties. For each of these topics, the corresponding formula is explained. Chapter 2 highlights the IUPAC (International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry) tables and explores the table's physical constants and PVT equations, together with its relevant subtopics. The last part of the book illustrates different tables that are closely associated with the constituent and IUPAC tables. The text caters to people who are interested in studying this field of chemistry, including undergraduates and postgraduates.