International Technologies for Hazardous Waste Site Cleanup
1st Edition
Authors: Thomas Nunno
eBook ISBN: 9780815518167
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815512387
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1990
Page Count: 287
Description
An overview of hazardous waste programs in foreign countries, including international technology fact sheets.
Table of Contents
- Summary and Recommendations Introduction General Approach Summary of Results
- Overview of Hazardous Waste Management Programs in Foreign Countries Introduction Australia Overview Belgium Overview Canada Overview Denmark Overview Federal Republic of Germany Overview France Overview India Overview Japan Overview The Netherlands Overview Sweden Overview United Kingdom Overview
- International Technology Fact Sheets Australia Belgium Canada Denmark Federal Republic of Germany Finland France Hungary India Japan The Netherlands Sweden United Kingdom
- Individuals Contacted
- Literature References
About the Author
Thomas Nunno
