International Technologies for Hazardous Waste Site Cleanup

1st Edition

Authors: Thomas Nunno
eBook ISBN: 9780815518167
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815512387
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1990
Page Count: 287
Description

An overview of hazardous waste programs in foreign countries, including international technology fact sheets.

Readership

Table of Contents

  1. Summary and Recommendations Introduction General Approach Summary of Results
  2. Overview of Hazardous Waste Management Programs in Foreign Countries Introduction Australia Overview Belgium Overview Canada Overview Denmark Overview Federal Republic of Germany Overview France Overview India Overview Japan Overview The Netherlands Overview Sweden Overview United Kingdom Overview
  3. International Technology Fact Sheets Australia Belgium Canada Denmark Federal Republic of Germany Finland France Hungary India Japan The Netherlands Sweden United Kingdom
  4. Individuals Contacted
  5. Literature References

Details

No. of pages:
287
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1990
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815518167
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815512387

