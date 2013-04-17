International Security Programs Benchmark Report - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124115934, 9780124116115

International Security Programs Benchmark Report

1st Edition

Research Report

Authors: Bob Hayes Kathleen Kotwica
eBook ISBN: 9780124116115
Paperback ISBN: 9780124115934
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 17th April 2013
Page Count: 40
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
96.32
81.87
89.95
76.46
56.99
48.44
70.95
60.31
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
89.95
76.46
56.99
48.44
70.95
60.31
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The International Security Programs Benchmark Report presents and analyzes the findings of a broad survey conducted by the Security Executive Council of corporate international security programs. The report identifies the types of international security baseline programs in place for a range of company sizes, and describes the organizational perception of security’s role and capability. The data suggest that international security programs are greatly affected by the company size and the location of the security department within the organization, whether as part of the executive, legal, or human resources function.

Security leaders can gain valuable insights from this report regarding the scope of international security programs at key corporations with contextualized comparison points for evaluating their own programs.

The International Security Programs Benchmark Report is a part of Elsevier’s Security Executive Council Risk Management Portfolio, a collection of real world solutions and "how-to" guidelines that equip executives, practitioners, and educators with proven information for successful security and risk management programs.

Key Features

  • Summarizes the key points of a broad survey on international security programs conducted by the Security Executive Council
  • Breaks down survey responses by company size and functional location of security within the organization
  • Provides insight into other organizations’ existing international security programs and services

Readership

Security managers and executives who want to learn more about international security programs at other companies; and educators who need statistical information to describe international security programs in the classroom

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

What is a Research Report?

Summary of Results

Survey Background

Program Size and Scope

Budget

Risk Oversight

Perception of International Security Programs and Compliance

Types of Security Baseline Programs

Survey Data

Demographics and Organizational Structure

Industry

Corporate Security International Organizational Role

Organizational Perception of Security’s Role and Capability

Programs

Standards, Policies, and Procedures

Other

About the Authors

About Elsevier’s Security Executive Council Risk Management Portfolio

Also Available in Elsevier’s Security Executive Council Risk Management Portfolio

Details

No. of pages:
40
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780124116115
Paperback ISBN:
9780124115934

About the Author

Bob Hayes

Bob Hayes

Bob Hayes has more than 25 years of experience developing security programs and providing security services for corporations, including eight years as the CSO at Georgia Pacific and nine years as security operations manager at 3M. His security experience spans the manufacturing, distribution, research and development, and consumer products industries as well as national critical infrastructure organizations.

Additionally, he has more than 10 years of successful law enforcement and training experience in Florida and Michigan. Bob is a recognized innovator in the security field and was named as one of the “25 Most Influential People in the Security Industry” in 2007 by Security magazine. He is a frequent speaker at key industry events. He is a leading expert on security issues and has been quoted by such major media outlets as the Wall Street Journal and Forbes. Bob is currently the managing director of the Security Executive Council.

Affiliations and Expertise

Managing Director, Security Executive Council; former CSO, Georgia-Pacific

Kathleen Kotwica

Kathleen Kotwica

Kathleen Kotwica has a PhD in experimental psychology from DePaul University and has had a career as a researcher and knowledge strategist. Her experience includes positions as information architecture consultant at a New England consulting firm, director of online research at CXO Media (IDG), and research associate at Children's Hospital in Boston.

She has authored and edited security industry trade and business articles and has spoken at security-related conferences including CSO Perspectives, SecureWorld Expo, ASIS, and CSCMP. In her current role as EVP and chief knowledge strategist at the Security Executive Council she leads the development and production of Council tools, solutions, and publications. She additionally conducts industry research and analysis to improve security and risk management practices.

Affiliations and Expertise

Executive vice president and chief knowledge strategist, Security Executive Council and Security Leadership Research Institute

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.