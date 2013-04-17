International Security Programs Benchmark Report
1st Edition
Research Report
The International Security Programs Benchmark Report presents and analyzes the findings of a broad survey conducted by the Security Executive Council of corporate international security programs. The report identifies the types of international security baseline programs in place for a range of company sizes, and describes the organizational perception of security’s role and capability. The data suggest that international security programs are greatly affected by the company size and the location of the security department within the organization, whether as part of the executive, legal, or human resources function.
Security leaders can gain valuable insights from this report regarding the scope of international security programs at key corporations with contextualized comparison points for evaluating their own programs.
The International Security Programs Benchmark Report is a part of Elsevier’s Security Executive Council Risk Management Portfolio, a collection of real world solutions and "how-to" guidelines that equip executives, practitioners, and educators with proven information for successful security and risk management programs.
- Summarizes the key points of a broad survey on international security programs conducted by the Security Executive Council
- Breaks down survey responses by company size and functional location of security within the organization
- Provides insight into other organizations’ existing international security programs and services
Security managers and executives who want to learn more about international security programs at other companies; and educators who need statistical information to describe international security programs in the classroom
Executive Summary
What is a Research Report?
Summary of Results
Survey Background
Program Size and Scope
Budget
Risk Oversight
Perception of International Security Programs and Compliance
Types of Security Baseline Programs
Survey Data
Demographics and Organizational Structure
Industry
Corporate Security International Organizational Role
Organizational Perception of Security’s Role and Capability
Programs
Standards, Policies, and Procedures
Other
About the Authors
About Elsevier’s Security Executive Council Risk Management Portfolio
Also Available in Elsevier’s Security Executive Council Risk Management Portfolio
- No. of pages:
- 40
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 17th April 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124116115
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124115934
Bob Hayes
Bob Hayes has more than 25 years of experience developing security programs and providing security services for corporations, including eight years as the CSO at Georgia Pacific and nine years as security operations manager at 3M. His security experience spans the manufacturing, distribution, research and development, and consumer products industries as well as national critical infrastructure organizations.
Additionally, he has more than 10 years of successful law enforcement and training experience in Florida and Michigan. Bob is a recognized innovator in the security field and was named as one of the “25 Most Influential People in the Security Industry” in 2007 by Security magazine. He is a frequent speaker at key industry events. He is a leading expert on security issues and has been quoted by such major media outlets as the Wall Street Journal and Forbes. Bob is currently the managing director of the Security Executive Council.
Managing Director, Security Executive Council; former CSO, Georgia-Pacific
Kathleen Kotwica
Kathleen Kotwica has a PhD in experimental psychology from DePaul University and has had a career as a researcher and knowledge strategist. Her experience includes positions as information architecture consultant at a New England consulting firm, director of online research at CXO Media (IDG), and research associate at Children's Hospital in Boston.
She has authored and edited security industry trade and business articles and has spoken at security-related conferences including CSO Perspectives, SecureWorld Expo, ASIS, and CSCMP. In her current role as EVP and chief knowledge strategist at the Security Executive Council she leads the development and production of Council tools, solutions, and publications. She additionally conducts industry research and analysis to improve security and risk management practices.
Executive vice president and chief knowledge strategist, Security Executive Council and Security Leadership Research Institute