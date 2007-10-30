International Risk Management
1st Edition
Systems, Internal Control and Corporate Governance
Description
This book is very practical in its international usefulness (because current risk practice and understanding is not equal across international boundaries). For example, an accountant in Belgium would want to know what the governance regulations are in that country and what the risk issues are that he/she needs to be aware of.
This book covers the international aspect of risk management systems, risk and governance, and risk and accounting. In doing so the book covers topics such as: internal control and corporate governance; risk management systems; integrating risk into performance management systems; risk and audit; governance structures; risk management of pensions; pension scheme risks e.g. hedging derivatives, longevity bonds etc; risk reporting; and the role of the accountant in risk management.
There are the case studies through out the book which illustrate by way of concrete practical examples the major themes contained in the book. The book includes highly topical areas such as the Sarbanes Oxley Act and pension risk management.
Key Features
- provides a cross European perspective (because current practice and understanding is not equal across international boundaries) on the key issues of risk management, internal control and governance
- covers the implications of Sarbanes Oxley Act for European companies and the associated risks
- explains what the current risk reporting practices are and what the analysts are really looking for
- looks at the key issues you need to address in order to manage your company's pension risk
Readership
Experienced accountants; heads of internal audit; chief risk officers; non-executive directors and members of boards of directors of all sizes of company.
Table of Contents
Risk Management Systems;An international perspective on risk management, internal control and corporate governance;Risk management systems;The interface between risk management and performance management;Risk and Governance;Pensions risk;Alternative governance structures across Europe;Risk and Accounting;Risk and audit;the challenges for external auditors of new governance regulations;Risk reporting
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © CIMA Publishing 2007
- Published:
- 30th October 2007
- Imprint:
- CIMA Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080554440
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750685658
About the Author
Margaret Woods
Affiliations and Expertise
Nottingham University Business School
Peter Kajuter
Affiliations and Expertise
ESCP-EAP European School of Management
Philip Linsley
Affiliations and Expertise
Hull University Business School