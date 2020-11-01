COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
International Review Research in Developmental Disabilities - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128206966

International Review Research in Developmental Disabilities, Volume 59

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Robert Hodapp Deborah Fidler
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128206966
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 288
Table of Contents

1. The Importance of Informal Supports in Meeting the Daily Needs of Adults with IDD
Kelli A. Sanderson
2. Forms and Functions of Special Education Advocacy: Supporting Families of Children with IDD
Samantha E. Goldman
3. The Disability Training Needs of Healthcare Professionals
Robert M. Hodapp
4. Health promotion and obesity risk in Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities
Lisa A. Daunhauer
5. Community-based participatory approaches to IDD research
Nathaniel Robert Riggs
6. Measuring behavioral problems in children with Down syndrome
Lina Patel

Description

International Review of Research in Developmental Disabilities, Volume 59 highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on topics including The Importance of Informal Supports in Meeting the Daily Needs of Adults with IDD, Forms and Functions of Special Education Advocacy: Supporting Families of Children with IDD, The Disability Training Needs of Healthcare Professionals, Health promotion and obesity risk in Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, Community-based participatory approaches to IDD research, and Measuring behavioral problems in children with Down syndrome.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the International Review of Research in Developmental Disabilities series

Readership

Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of Research in Developmental Disabilities

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
1st November 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128206966

About the Serial Editors

Robert Hodapp

Robert Hodapp is at Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN, USA

Deborah Fidler

Deborah Fidler

Dr. Deborah Fidler is a Professor in the Department of Human Development and Family Studies at Colorado State University. Her research expertise is in the area of early development in individuals with neurogenetic syndromes, with a particular focus on the behavioral phenotype in Down syndrome and its implications for intervention and educational practice.

Affiliations and Expertise

Human Development and Family Studies, Colorado State University, USA

