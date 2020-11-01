International Review Research in Developmental Disabilities, Volume 59
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. The Importance of Informal Supports in Meeting the Daily Needs of Adults with IDD
Kelli A. Sanderson
2. Forms and Functions of Special Education Advocacy: Supporting Families of Children with IDD
Samantha E. Goldman
3. The Disability Training Needs of Healthcare Professionals
Robert M. Hodapp
4. Health promotion and obesity risk in Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities
Lisa A. Daunhauer
5. Community-based participatory approaches to IDD research
Nathaniel Robert Riggs
6. Measuring behavioral problems in children with Down syndrome
Lina Patel
Description
International Review of Research in Developmental Disabilities, Volume 59 highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on topics including The Importance of Informal Supports in Meeting the Daily Needs of Adults with IDD, Forms and Functions of Special Education Advocacy: Supporting Families of Children with IDD, The Disability Training Needs of Healthcare Professionals, Health promotion and obesity risk in Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, Community-based participatory approaches to IDD research, and Measuring behavioral problems in children with Down syndrome.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the International Review of Research in Developmental Disabilities series
Readership
Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of Research in Developmental Disabilities
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128206966
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Robert Hodapp
Robert Hodapp is at Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN, USA
Deborah Fidler
Dr. Deborah Fidler is a Professor in the Department of Human Development and Family Studies at Colorado State University. Her research expertise is in the area of early development in individuals with neurogenetic syndromes, with a particular focus on the behavioral phenotype in Down syndrome and its implications for intervention and educational practice.
Affiliations and Expertise
Human Development and Family Studies, Colorado State University, USA
