International Review of Research in Mental Retardation, Volume 34
1st Edition
Handbook of Assessment in Persons with Intellectual Disability
Table of Contents
Historical Overview Standardized Intelligence Tests Adaptive Behavior Scales Educational Assessment Autism and Pervasive Developmental Disorders Psychopathology I: Anxiety, Depression PTSD and Related Disorders Psychopathology II: Psychoses and Related Disorders Medication Effect and Side Effects Neurological Disorders Self-Injury and Aggression Social Skills Self-Case Skills Feeding Disorders Pain Management
Description
Autism Spectrum Disorder is one of the most researched and popular topics in the fields of psychology, psychiatry, and special education. In the last 30 years the amount of new information on assessment and treatment has been astounding. The field has moved from a point where many considered the condition untreatable to the current position that it may be curable in some cases and that all persons with this condition can benefit from treatment. Intervening with school age children continues to be a major focus of assessment or intervention. However, expanding the ages of those receiving more attention from younger children to older adults, is becoming more prevalent. The consensus is that intensive treatment at the earliest recognized age is critical and that many adults evince symptoms of the disorder and warrant care.
The field is full of many proposed treatments many of which offer promise but no data. Thus, a book on evidence-based assessments and interventions, across the life span should be of value in helping to sort out the more credible interventions as defined by the research and what methods have the best support. Given the popularity of the topic and the vst array of potential assessments and teratments available, this volume will be aimed at delineating what the researchers have shown has the best evidence to support particular methods.
Readership
The audience for the book will be researchers, clinicians and graduate students in psychology, special education professionals, social workers, and psychiatrists. This book could be viewed as a supplemental text for graduate cources or a resource book for researchers or practitioners.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 30th August 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080552125
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123662354
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Johnny Matson Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, USA
About the Series Volume Editors
Laraine Glidden Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
St. Mary's College of Maryland, USA